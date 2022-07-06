2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 27th Edition

GD: Let's start out with the caveat that I have absolutely no idea and anyone who says they do is a liar. That said, here is what makes sense to me:

Big Ten: First four would be Notre Dame, Washington, Oregon, Virginia I think. Next four would be Stanford, Cal, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech maybe?

SEC: First four would be North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, Miami. Next four Virginia, Virginia Tech (assuming they weren't taken), NC State and Duke.