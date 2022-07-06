2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 27th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
MIZ...SEC asks: It’s possible things will have changed before you answer these questions. However, as of the time of my question the SEC and Big 10 both have 16 teams. Questions are:Let’s assume the SEC and Big 10 both stop at 20 schools. Who are the remaining four schools to join each conference?Now, let’s assume the SEC and Big 10 both stop at 24 schools. Who are the remaining eight schools to join each conference?
GD: Let's start out with the caveat that I have absolutely no idea and anyone who says they do is a liar. That said, here is what makes sense to me:
Big Ten: First four would be Notre Dame, Washington, Oregon, Virginia I think. Next four would be Stanford, Cal, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech maybe?
SEC: First four would be North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, Miami. Next four Virginia, Virginia Tech (assuming they weren't taken), NC State and Duke.
Schlitty27 asks: Can the SEC kick Mizzou out of the conference? If so, what’s the likelihood of this happening?
GD: Can they? I assume so, sure. Will they? Absolutely not.
firsttiger asks: Given there are so many possibilities for conference realignments, and Mizzou can control none of it, what would be MU’s best outcome in your opinion?
