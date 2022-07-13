2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 28th Edition
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
There's only one place to get set for game day. Macadoodles does game day like nobody else. Get your crew ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Carnell75 asks: As a resident of Indiana I am lacking a considerable amount of knowledge on history of Missouri. I learned from you that Homecomings originated in Missouri. ( Kudos to you) If you were to give one name that exemplifiedMizzou FootballMizzou BasketballMizzou BaseballMizzou WBBMizzou SoftballMizzou T&FWhat name would it be and why?
GD: Mizzou Football--I'm torn on this one. Probably Chase Daniel. He was the highest profile player on the best team in modern Mizzou history and the one who really took Mizzou to national relevance for the first time in a couple of generations.
Mizzou Basketball--Norm. Easiest one.
Mizzou Baseball--I guess Gene McArtor? People--especially younger people--will want to say Max Scherzer, but Mizzou just isn't the first thing I think of when I think of Max.
Mizzou WBB--Sophie. Even though it probably should be Joann Rutherford.
Mizzou Softball--Chelsea Thomas
Mizzou T&F--I don't know. I mean, there have been some good ones, but it's just not a sport I ever really think about.
wehrli_22 asks: What is your favorite activity during a pool party?
GD: Staying home.
I_Hate_the_Cornhuskers asks: How ****ed is the football recruiting?Mildly ****ed.orReally ****ed.orSuper ****ed.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news