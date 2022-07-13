2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 28th Edition

GD: Mizzou Football--I'm torn on this one. Probably Chase Daniel. He was the highest profile player on the best team in modern Mizzou history and the one who really took Mizzou to national relevance for the first time in a couple of generations.

Mizzou Basketball--Norm. Easiest one.

Mizzou Baseball--I guess Gene McArtor? People--especially younger people--will want to say Max Scherzer, but Mizzou just isn't the first thing I think of when I think of Max.

Mizzou WBB--Sophie. Even though it probably should be Joann Rutherford.

Mizzou Softball--Chelsea Thomas

Mizzou T&F--I don't know. I mean, there have been some good ones, but it's just not a sport I ever really think about.



