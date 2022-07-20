2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 29th Edition

GD: I'm not going to start predicting an entire career before he's coached a game. As you say, right now, he's universally loved because he hasn't lost a game. That's no different than any other coach who has ever been hired here. Even the people that don't initially like the hire throw their hearts into it as the first season gets closer, because if you don't have hope, what's the point in being a fan. It even happened with Kim Anderson. Maybe to a lesser extent than some of the rest, but there are a lot of people on this site who convinced themselves of the ways it was going to work for Kim coming back. Obviously it didn't. The point is, every coach has a honeymoon period. It's generally shorter for basketball coaches than football coaches because it takes less time to turn a basketball program around.

Gates' first year is more or less a free pass. He needs to put a team on the floor that is somewhat competitive and that fans enjoy watching more than they did last year's team. Some have convinced themselves it's an NCAA Tournament team. I'm not there yet. I've said all along the goal is to get above .500 and make the NIT, which should be the minimum goal for Missouri basketball every single year. His honeymoon won't be over in year two, but there will be more expectations on him and his team. He can extend that period by beating Kansas this year.