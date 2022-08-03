2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 30th Edition

GD: It's definitely important. It has nothing to do with making money or capitalizing off that story in particular. In this day and age, if you want to get credit for a story you have to tweet it out. Obviously I'd love to put a premium story on here and have people have to sign up to read it. With big, breaking news, you can't do it that way. You have to have a free story and then tweet out the news (preferably with a link, but not necessarily, depending on how big the news is and how fast you're trying to get it out there). So it's not making us any money to break the story. But if you consistently break them over time, people know that. You gain a reputation as a person who has news before other people and is consistently accurate. And that's where you benefit. So it matters. It doesn't matter as much as it used to. I think it matters more to people in the business than to readers. That's why you see the "as first reported by..." It's a professional courtesy. In the days of aggregation and the attitude that everything is just community material, a lot of sites won't bother to do something like that and a lot of fans don't read bylines or care where the news came from or who had it first. They just want to read the news.