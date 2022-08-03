2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 30th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
CamKCMIZ asks: How important are "scoops" in your line of work? Every piece of news seems to have a "first reported by" or "as reported by" tag to it these days. Are scoops profitable in the moment some how, or is it just about getting the notoriety to increase your outlet's following or potentially boost your personal profile to attract a better professional opportunity (not necessarily you in particular, journalists as a whole)? Since people can click on a CBS link and read a story on CBS that Powermizzou broke, does Powermizzou really get an increase in traffic or benefit much from the CBS notification and story briefly noting "as reported by Powermizzou"? Has it become more or less important to you that Powermizzou be the ones to break Mizzou news during your time at Rivals?
GD: It's definitely important. It has nothing to do with making money or capitalizing off that story in particular. In this day and age, if you want to get credit for a story you have to tweet it out. Obviously I'd love to put a premium story on here and have people have to sign up to read it. With big, breaking news, you can't do it that way. You have to have a free story and then tweet out the news (preferably with a link, but not necessarily, depending on how big the news is and how fast you're trying to get it out there). So it's not making us any money to break the story. But if you consistently break them over time, people know that. You gain a reputation as a person who has news before other people and is consistently accurate. And that's where you benefit. So it matters. It doesn't matter as much as it used to. I think it matters more to people in the business than to readers. That's why you see the "as first reported by..." It's a professional courtesy. In the days of aggregation and the attitude that everything is just community material, a lot of sites won't bother to do something like that and a lot of fans don't read bylines or care where the news came from or who had it first. They just want to read the news.
JCheekMIZ asks: Does Al Pogue exist?
GD: He definitely does. I've seen him. Never talked to him though. Wanted to on Sunday at media day but just ran out of time doing other interviews.
wehrli_22 asks: Any thoughts on projecting on a win total for HCDG first season? I think this team plays better defense than last year, success depends on how the offense meshes (IMHO).
