2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 31st Edition

GD: "Even an Internet journalist." Thanks? (I'm being sarcastic here, not offended).

I don't see books going away. I still like to read a book (although I don't mind listening to an audio book either). There are still a good number of people at the library when I go. But newspapers, eventually it's going to be cost prohibitive to print. I haven't read a physical newspaper more than a handful of times in the last five years. I'd bet most people haven't done it at all. That doesn't mean there's no place for the industry. But I'm not sure how long the actual paper sticks around. Because the generation of people who prefers to hold the paper and read it as opposed to reading the website isn't going to be around forever. Plus, by the time you read the actual paper, it's at least 8-10 hours old. These days, a lot can happen in 8-10 hours.

Let's throw a hypothetical out here: On Tuesday night, Missouri named Brady Cook the starting quarterback at 7:35 p.m. Had they done that an hour or two later, newspapers probably can't get a story in before deadline. What if that paper had a story running on Mizzou's quarterback battle? Too late. Can't change it. So you've got a story that means nothing and is now wrong. Nobody's fault. But it also is the reason the actual paper is far less prevalent these days.