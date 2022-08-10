2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 31st Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
wehrli_22 asks: Being a journalist, even an internet journalist, do you see the eventual demise of all writing from the print industry? Newspapers are fading daily, and people are reading kindle as much as holding a book. Most people probably do not care to make a distinction, things written on the internet, may or may not be saved into eternity, but to hold that book in your hands and turn the pages is something that may sadly, fade away.
GD: "Even an Internet journalist." Thanks? (I'm being sarcastic here, not offended).
I don't see books going away. I still like to read a book (although I don't mind listening to an audio book either). There are still a good number of people at the library when I go. But newspapers, eventually it's going to be cost prohibitive to print. I haven't read a physical newspaper more than a handful of times in the last five years. I'd bet most people haven't done it at all. That doesn't mean there's no place for the industry. But I'm not sure how long the actual paper sticks around. Because the generation of people who prefers to hold the paper and read it as opposed to reading the website isn't going to be around forever. Plus, by the time you read the actual paper, it's at least 8-10 hours old. These days, a lot can happen in 8-10 hours.
Let's throw a hypothetical out here: On Tuesday night, Missouri named Brady Cook the starting quarterback at 7:35 p.m. Had they done that an hour or two later, newspapers probably can't get a story in before deadline. What if that paper had a story running on Mizzou's quarterback battle? Too late. Can't change it. So you've got a story that means nothing and is now wrong. Nobody's fault. But it also is the reason the actual paper is far less prevalent these days.
abtreece asks: Do you think Mizzou should retire #16?Follow up if the answer is yes, what would it take instigate such a thing?
Rocky Top Tiger asks: Love this question. To piggyback on it: Have y’all ever written about the history and process of number retirement/ring of honor at Mizzou? Seems like 10 is a lock when he retires. Maybe just recency bias but seems like a good list to pick from in the pinkel era. Who would you pick (if any) besides 10 and 16?If something on this topic has been written before my time here, I’d love a link.
wehrli_22 asks: Since there are a couple of statements regarding the 'retiring' of players numbers ... do you not think it would be more practical to enter players names and years of competition into a 'ring of honor' or some similar display?
GD: No. Missouri has already retired too many numbers. I think Brad Smith has a place in the ring of honor. I think his name should be on the wall at Faurot. Same goes for Chase Daniel and Justin Smith. And maybe Sean Weatherspoon and Jeremy Maclin. I think the guidelines for doing that should be revisited. But I think Missouri should be done retiring numbers. They've got more retired numbers than just about any program in the country. That's not even with the history.
tigerfever00 asks: How do you see the tight end depth chart looking?Bobby Lawrence is a MASSIVE individual, will he find regular playing time? Seems like he’s played well at times…
