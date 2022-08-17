2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 32nd Edition

GD: Running back is a complete unknown right now. And I don't think that's just for us. When I asked Eli Drinkwitz about the position the other day, he basically said Nate Peat, Tavorus Jones and Taj Butts are all dealing with some sort of injury. He said Elijah Young needs to be more consistent, Cody Schrader has been the most consistent so far, didn't mention BJ Harris and when asked about Michael Cox would only say he's "battling." If Missouri had to play today, I'd bet on Schrader, Harris and Young getting carries. But they don't have to play today so we'll see where they're at in two weeks.

At tight end, both of those guys are going to play. I wouldn't be surprised to see Kibet Chepyator play too. I don't know which one will start.