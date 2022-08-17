2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 32nd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
carnell75 asks: Soft tissue injuries are really becoming an issue in the RB room. Who is your favorite to get the most carries in Game 1 if the two guys experiencing the issues can't get right by game 1? Is the perceived leader in the TE room still Stevens or has Hoerstkamp claimed the lead?
GD: Running back is a complete unknown right now. And I don't think that's just for us. When I asked Eli Drinkwitz about the position the other day, he basically said Nate Peat, Tavorus Jones and Taj Butts are all dealing with some sort of injury. He said Elijah Young needs to be more consistent, Cody Schrader has been the most consistent so far, didn't mention BJ Harris and when asked about Michael Cox would only say he's "battling." If Missouri had to play today, I'd bet on Schrader, Harris and Young getting carries. But they don't have to play today so we'll see where they're at in two weeks.
At tight end, both of those guys are going to play. I wouldn't be surprised to see Kibet Chepyator play too. I don't know which one will start.
trueson82 asks: Do you think theres some strategy behind hiring former players to run NIL and the collective?
GD: I would assume the strategy is "Hey, the people giving this money will know who these guys are."
ski-tiger asks: Odds that Cody Schrader is on scholarship by season's end?
