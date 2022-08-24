2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 33rd Edition

GD: You can't put toothpaste back in the tube. This has proven if you have an idea, people involved with college sports (coaches, administrators, fans, everyone) will find a way to turn that idea into a recruiting tool. Can they reel this in and make it better? Never say never, I guess. But it was so poorly implemented and it's so far out of control and unrelated to what they intended it to be, I don't know how you fix it. Eventually it's probably all going to players being paid employees. That might control some of the wild spending and it might help competitive balance. It might also change some people's minds about whether they still love college sports. Ultimately, I don't think there is any such thing as it being done correctly. Because the longest running tradition of college sports is people finding ways to break the rules.