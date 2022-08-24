2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 33rd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
carnell75 asks: looking like more legit NIL opportunities are arising. How long before you think we get away from paying new players on potential and rewarding the players on the roster as NIL was intended. DO you have any idea of what this could become if done correctly?
GD: You can't put toothpaste back in the tube. This has proven if you have an idea, people involved with college sports (coaches, administrators, fans, everyone) will find a way to turn that idea into a recruiting tool. Can they reel this in and make it better? Never say never, I guess. But it was so poorly implemented and it's so far out of control and unrelated to what they intended it to be, I don't know how you fix it. Eventually it's probably all going to players being paid employees. That might control some of the wild spending and it might help competitive balance. It might also change some people's minds about whether they still love college sports. Ultimately, I don't think there is any such thing as it being done correctly. Because the longest running tradition of college sports is people finding ways to break the rules.
rmotigers asks: Who will have the most All-Purpose yds for Mizzou this year? Who will have the most rushing TDs?
GD: If Luther Burden is the punt returner, I think he leads in all-purpose yards. Dominic Lovett is my leading contender to challenge him. Rushing touchdowns is either Cody Schrader (I think he can be a short-yardage guy) or Brady Cook.
Ben B asks: With the end off the off-season in sight, what was the strangest off-season storyline you encountered this past off-season? Or what was one you just plain weren't expecting?
