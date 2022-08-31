GD: I applaud your economy of words. Lots of questions, no wasted space or time.

On recruiting, yes, that's a part of it. The first two years you sell hope, potential and playing time. After that, you need to sell production. It's a part of why this season is important and a big part. But look at where the kids are going too. The guys you're talking about are going to Oklahoma, LSU, Tennessee and Alabama. With the exception of Tennessee, these are three of the top six programs in college football for the last decade. It's not like Missouri is losing out to nobodies. The truth is, those are programs that have almost always beaten Missouri in recruiting and will do so more often than not. So when you combine those two things, it leads to one very obvious conclusion: Missouri fans wanted to believe Eli Drinkwitz had unlocked some magic formula in recruiting to Mizzou. He may very well be the best recruiter the school has ever had. But that is still going to have to be matched with production on the field as well.

The biggest strength of this team? On the surface, it looks like wide receiver. The team certainly has talked that way. The biggest weakness? Right now, for me, it's proven production. Missouri fans are banking on a lot of things they hope and believe will happen. But this roster is full of a lot of guys who need to produce more than they ever have--due largely to simply not having had the opportunity, but still--for Mizzou to reach its goals.

As far as John Bol, it's early. He's a 2024 kid who hasn't even taken a visit yet. It's a good sign Missouri is getting one of those early visits. But it's way too soon to handicap it.