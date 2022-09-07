GD: I don't think it's an insult or waving a white flag to play on Thursday. Penn State did. Purdue did in a sold out stadium. West Virginia vs Pitt was one of the most anticipated games of week one. But also, let's say it is an admission of that. So what? Who cares? The job of the AD is to do everything she can to get attention and eyeballs on the team. If that means playing on Thursday, do it. If that means playing on Tuesday morning, do it. Virginia Tech made a thing out of playing on Thursdays for years. The MAC has a cult following on Tuesdays during the season. I'd say it's more important to get more people to pay attention than it is to be prideful and think "Let's just play on Saturdays, we can go head to head with any game in the country" if it's not true. Mizzou/LA Tech (or Mizzou at Middle Tennessee which was the game originally scheduled) is probably on SEC Network, if not the alternate channel or streaming only. This was on ESPN2. Good job, regardless of the motivation.