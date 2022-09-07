2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 35th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
jrl3m8 asks: I thought the Thursday game experiment (as you called it) was a success. The atmosphere was much better than I expected. Similar to your 10 Thoughts, I don’t think I would be mad about a Thursday game once a year, especially if it was Week 1. But is it weird to have to annual games (kickoff weekend and Black Friday) that aren’t Saturday games? Is it somewhat waving the white flag that you can’t compete for eyeballs on Saturdays?
GD: I don't think it's an insult or waving a white flag to play on Thursday. Penn State did. Purdue did in a sold out stadium. West Virginia vs Pitt was one of the most anticipated games of week one. But also, let's say it is an admission of that. So what? Who cares? The job of the AD is to do everything she can to get attention and eyeballs on the team. If that means playing on Thursday, do it. If that means playing on Tuesday morning, do it. Virginia Tech made a thing out of playing on Thursdays for years. The MAC has a cult following on Tuesdays during the season. I'd say it's more important to get more people to pay attention than it is to be prideful and think "Let's just play on Saturdays, we can go head to head with any game in the country" if it's not true. Mizzou/LA Tech (or Mizzou at Middle Tennessee which was the game originally scheduled) is probably on SEC Network, if not the alternate channel or streaming only. This was on ESPN2. Good job, regardless of the motivation.
EastCampusLegend asks: Of all the Week 1 results, which one do you think has the most potential for us to look back at the end of the season and go “Wow, how did THAT happen?”
GD: In the SEC, Vanderbilt 63, Hawaii 10. Not that Hawaii is good, but more how did Vandy beat someone by 53 points?
Nationally, I'm not sure there's anything that will be a surprise at the end of the year, but I think Syracuse pounding Louisville 31-7 and Oregon State thumping Boise State 34-17 probably surprised people who might not have noticed that Louisville and Boise are slipping.
MIZ...SEC asks: Is Dreyden Norwood an upgrade over Ennis Rakestraw?Who are the best two DE’s amongst Isiah Maguire, Trajan Jeffcoat, DJ Coleman?If Brady Cook were to go down to injury before Sam Horn is ready, does it make sense to you that Luther Burden in the wildcat is the second best option?Was Kentucky’s win over Mizzou in 2019 playing a WR at QB more indicative of how successful that approach can be or just the result of a Barry Odom coached team?One week in, are you more sure, less sure, or feel the same about Mizzou’s chances of getting to 7 wins? Or would you prefer to wait until next week to answer this question?Do you think Jayden Daniels would have been an issue with LB3? LB3 didn’t come to Mizzou to watch the QB run the ball.
