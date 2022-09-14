GD: Lots to digest here. First off, I can't manage your expectations. What you expect is up to you. And often, the more people expect, the more angry they are. Our message board was largely full of people who not only thought Missouri was going to beat Kansas State, but was going to beat Kansas State badly. Other than Missouri being in the SEC, Kansas State being in the Big 12 and hope, I'm not sure what it was based on, but there was a lot of it. And when it goes exactly the other way, those people are angry because they feel like they've been let down.

Why should you expect more and why should you donate? Totally up to you. You will or you won't. I can't tell you to. Desiree Reed-Francois and Eli Drinkwitz can ask you to, but they can't make you. It all comes back to the same chicken or the egg question in college sports: Do resources allow winning or does winning bring resources?

Lastly, I've seen some people upset that Drinkwitz said "it's my fault" without providing a solution. What coach has ever told us exactly how he's going to fix something? If he knew how to fix it, he'd have fixed it already. So now he'll go look for another way to fix it. But taking responsibility is what he should have done. He gets paid four million dollars. It's all his fault. That's how this works. If he'd have gotten up there and ripped Brady Cook and his offensive line and his assistants and his players, everybody would have gotten mad at him for that too. When you lose a game the way Drinkwitz lost one on Saturday, there's literally nothing you can that is going to satisfy your fans.