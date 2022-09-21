GD : Whole lot of offensive line questions this week. I understand why. It's hardly been the strength of the team so far. As far as Marcus Johnson , Ole Miss tried to hire him away at some point in the last year or two and Mizzou gave him a raise and a title to keep him. I know he was on Jimbo Fisher 's list for the offensive line coach in College Station this offseason as well. He's been a pretty successful offensive line coach. If you believe in a guy you don't run him out of town after three bad games. From the outside, people are so quick to blame the position coach and sometimes that's accurate. But sometimes you just don't have the horses. Position coaches aren't taking C talent and making an A team out of it. That isn't to say Missouri's offensive line doesn't need improvement. It clearly does. But the solution every time can't just be to run the position coach out of town and bring in a new guy. It worked last year on the defensive line, at least to some extent, but it's not the route to go every time.

GD: I think there's some truth to the first one. It doesn't explain everything. Yes, K-State was more up for the Mizzou game than for the Tulane game without question. Were they more up for that than they'll be for Oklahoma this week? I doubt it. But it was a big game and K-State had something to prove. Missouri should have too, but didn't really play that way.

On the second, I think you might see a better product out of Mizzou this week than you have in the first three weeks, but no, I don't really believe it's Drink's Super Bowl. He got his start at Auburn, but he was never in an on-field role. That happened at Arkansas State. He was at Boise just as long as he was at Auburn and at NC State longer. It's not like he grew up in Alabama or as an Auburn fan. It's probably the biggest game of the year for Mizzou and it's on the road at a name brand team and for all those reasons it's probably easier to get up for than a few others on the schedule. But I don't really think the fact that Drinkwitz coached there as a quality control guy a decade ago is all that big a factor.