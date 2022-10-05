2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 39th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Carnell75 asks: Does this offense get it rolling on the back half? Who becomes that 2nd receiver? Tauskie has been having a lackluster year so far. I thought quietly Mookie is elevating his game and could become a viable 2nd/3rd option in the passing game. Who through 5 weeks is your surprise of the team? I have to tell you I believed that Dom was going to be a star I never imagined he would lead the SEC in receiving but even more so than that I had no clue that Ty'Ron would be who he is and I thought he was going to be good from the start.. Do you think its scheme or him? Who is Ty'Ron's Back up? IS he hurt? Is he on the roster? This is an honest to GOD question as he plays virtually every snap or it seems he is .
GD: That's...a lot. May rename this feature the Macadoodles Stream of Consciousness.
As far as Ty'Ron Hopper goes, he's better than I thought he was going to be. I asked the Missouri coaches that on Tuesday and both Blake Baker and Eli Drinkwitz said he's been what they thought he was going to be. I don't know if that's the actual truth, but that's what they said. His backup is Devin Nicholson, although with Chad Bailey out, Nicholson filled in for Dameon Wilson. Will Norris is the fifth linebacker. But Hopper played every snap against Georgia.
Offensively, I think this is mostly what this team is. I think Luther Burden will pick up the production, but I think they're limited at quarterback, offensive line and tight end, so I think there's a ceiling on what they can be. The offense can improve in the second half but as far as "get it rolling" I don't really expect that.
MUValjean asks: Who came up with playing Narcos on 3rd down? And when do we put up his/her statue? On a serious note... I have been following the changes DRF has been making for fan experience this year from afar. Even though some edges need to be smoothed out, it seems like she is doing an amazing job trying to get the fans back. How would you rate her effort/success in this area? What other things do you see that she could/would/should do to help with fan engagement? And do you think the expense of some of these programs worth the return?Also, with the coaching carousel in full rotation... do you see this leading to an extension for Drink? Do you think Drink puts out feelers? Is he in any position to try to upgrade programs?
GD: Definitely trending toward the stream of consciousness rebrand.
Personally, I think Desiree Reed-Francois has put an emphasis on fan experience and she has done a lot of the things fans have been asking for the last few years. The next step is simple: Win. Because that's what ultimately fills the seats. Food lockers and Timmy Trumpet and fewer commercials and such are nice. They're good ancillary touches. But more people are showing up for a winning team than a non-winning team. Nobody's ultimately going to make their decision to go to the game or stay home on these other things. They're just little bonus touches for people who are mostly already going to the game.
As fas as Drinkwitz, the interesting question is certainly whether there's an extension at the end of this year. I don't see a scenario in which this team is good enough for him to merit serious looks from other programs this offseason. The question becomes what you do at the end of the year. He has three years left on his contract. You're not going to fire him after this year, but does he do enough to merit giving him an extension? If he can turn it on in the second half of the season and get to 7-5 you can sell that. But you're going to have a hard time selling an extension if he's .500 or worse. At the same time, he's certainly going to want one because all coaches want four years on their deals and when you look around college football and the craziness of contracts, he and his agent will absolutely say Missouri has to show faith in him and extend him. It's honestly one of the biggest things to watch this offseason in my opinion.
KCTiger05 asks: How much (or little) does rattling off another 4-5 wins balance of year and making a bowl help recruiting? Any specific players that it opens the door to?
