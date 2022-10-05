Offensively, I think this is mostly what this team is. I think Luther Burden will pick up the production, but I think they're limited at quarterback, offensive line and tight end, so I think there's a ceiling on what they can be. The offense can improve in the second half but as far as "get it rolling" I don't really expect that.

As far as Ty'Ron Hopper goes, he's better than I thought he was going to be. I asked the Missouri coaches that on Tuesday and both Blake Baker and Eli Drinkwitz said he's been what they thought he was going to be. I don't know if that's the actual truth, but that's what they said. His backup is Devin Nicholson , although with Chad Bailey out, Nicholson filled in for Dameon Wilson . Will Norris is the fifth linebacker. But Hopper played every snap against Georgia.

GD: Definitely trending toward the stream of consciousness rebrand.

Personally, I think Desiree Reed-Francois has put an emphasis on fan experience and she has done a lot of the things fans have been asking for the last few years. The next step is simple: Win. Because that's what ultimately fills the seats. Food lockers and Timmy Trumpet and fewer commercials and such are nice. They're good ancillary touches. But more people are showing up for a winning team than a non-winning team. Nobody's ultimately going to make their decision to go to the game or stay home on these other things. They're just little bonus touches for people who are mostly already going to the game.

As fas as Drinkwitz, the interesting question is certainly whether there's an extension at the end of this year. I don't see a scenario in which this team is good enough for him to merit serious looks from other programs this offseason. The question becomes what you do at the end of the year. He has three years left on his contract. You're not going to fire him after this year, but does he do enough to merit giving him an extension? If he can turn it on in the second half of the season and get to 7-5 you can sell that. But you're going to have a hard time selling an extension if he's .500 or worse. At the same time, he's certainly going to want one because all coaches want four years on their deals and when you look around college football and the craziness of contracts, he and his agent will absolutely say Missouri has to show faith in him and extend him. It's honestly one of the biggest things to watch this offseason in my opinion.