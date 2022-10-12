GD: I think quite a few coaches could. As a matter of fact, I think Eli Drinkwitz is one of them. Because Missouri is only a handful plays away from actually being 5-1. Let me say again, good teams win these games and have good seasons. Bad teams lose them and talk about how they were almost good. So I am not trying to make the argument that this is a good team or a good season or that anyone should be happy with almost winning all three games. But a million things could have changed all three. And certainly not all of them are coaching. There's no one thing you can point to as the reason. Some is coaching, some is bad luck, some is bad execution, some is guys just making a mistake at the wrong time. They all contribute. We all want to pick one play and say "that's the one; change that and the game changes." But there are a bunch of plays you can say that about. How much blame goes on Drinkwitz? None of the losses are specifically his fault, but he's the head coach, so he wears the blame for all of them.