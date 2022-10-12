2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 40th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
jrl3m8 asks: You mentioned you think Mizzou's losing these games in the first 20 minutes, not the last five, and that's a reflection of coaching. This is not a fire Drink question. But do you think there's a coach out there that could have this team 5-1 right now, based solely on pregame planning? I don't know how much of prepping is coach-related vs. jimmies-and-joes-related.
GD: I think quite a few coaches could. As a matter of fact, I think Eli Drinkwitz is one of them. Because Missouri is only a handful plays away from actually being 5-1. Let me say again, good teams win these games and have good seasons. Bad teams lose them and talk about how they were almost good. So I am not trying to make the argument that this is a good team or a good season or that anyone should be happy with almost winning all three games. But a million things could have changed all three. And certainly not all of them are coaching. There's no one thing you can point to as the reason. Some is coaching, some is bad luck, some is bad execution, some is guys just making a mistake at the wrong time. They all contribute. We all want to pick one play and say "that's the one; change that and the game changes." But there are a bunch of plays you can say that about. How much blame goes on Drinkwitz? None of the losses are specifically his fault, but he's the head coach, so he wears the blame for all of them.
fischerkings1 asks: Is there any concern with Norfleet getting an offer from LSU?
GD: Not really that I've heard so far, but that could always change. To some extent, there's always concern before signing day. Especially when you aren't having a particularly good season.
Christianmizzouguy asks: With Brady Cook putting up similar numbers to Locks freshman year, do you see a chance for him to progress to being more that a game manager. Obviously the mistakes need limited. But is it more between the ears than simply lacking talent? Similar to Rodgers breakdown of Jayden Daniels missing obvious presnap defensive reads.
