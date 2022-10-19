GD: There are a lot of numbers there, but I don't honestly know if any of them mean anything. A coach who is only in his third season certainly should be retaining 90% of his guys. There are exceptions to everything obviously, but for the most part, you shouldn't be losing a bunch of guys within two years of signing them (for what it's worth, your individual numbers add up to 18/25 and 72%; I don't know which one is right).

Missouri is recruiting enough linemen. It's just a question of whether they're recruiting the right ones. The offensive line is the main position where I'll agree with the crowd that says it's not fair to judge Drinkwitz until next season. In the SEC, especially at Missouri, your offensive line is going to need to be guys who have been in college for two, three, four years. So we're really just hitting the point where his recruits should see the field on the offensive line.

At the same time, the offensive line is probably the one position where you aren't blown away by Drinkwitz's recruiting. His first class, he had only Connor Tollison as a high school player. There are four high school guys in last year's class and that will be a big key going forward. Armand Membou looks like a player. The other three are redshirting. You'd like to see at least one of them make an impact next year.

This answer was kind of all over and I don't know if it even qualifies as an answer. But the point is, the verdict is out on the offensive line.