Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

NeirCreekTiger asks: Your 10 thoughts mentioned that there could be a lot of turnover on the defensive side of the ball. Did Odom or Pinkel ever experience the same problem and to what degree should this be a factor in evaluating Drink next year?

GD: I don't necessarily remember a year where a whole bunch of guys left, but I'm sure it happened. Between 2007 and 2008, the following guys left: Chase Daniel, Martin Rucker, Chase Coffman, Sean Weatherspoon, William Moore, Pig Brown, Lorenzo Williams, Tony Temple, Will Franklin, Tommy Saunders, Jeremy Maclin. I'm sure there were others. Pinkel still won eight games in 2009 and 10 in 2010. You lose guys every year in college football. Good coaches have players to step in. That's what recruiting is about. If Drinkwitz isn't good next year, the fact that he lost a lot of guys off his defense that he knew he was going to lose isn't an excuse. Those previous coaches also didn't have immediate transfers to replace some of those guys that left.

SavetheTigers asks: Based on what we have seen to this point, let’s say this team is sitting at 6-4 instead of 4-6. Would Mizzou nation feel like progress is being made?

GD: I mean, probably. Because that would mean seven or eight wins on the season. But that's not reality. They can't win more than six in the regular season. And I get your point. They're very close to that. But I saw a tweet the other day that said Alabama is two plays from 10-2 and three plays from 5-5. You usually end up about where you should. Missouri could have won some games, but it could have lost Vandy pretty easily too. I do think it's been an unlucky team. But the record is what it is. If they're as close as the optimistic crowd believes, the breakthrough will come next year if for no other reason than the luck will change a little.

Bmorrow23 asks: Last year Sam Pittman was a genius, this year not so much. Did he inherit a lot of talent, or have they had a lot of injuries?