GD: The odds are a little under 50%. Because I think Arkansas is more likely to win the game than Missouri, but it is a winnable game for Missouri.

As far as feeling good about this season, I've said over and over that my bar for progress was a winning season in the regular season. If they win on Friday, the difference between a winning regular season and what happened is either a missed chip shot, a fluky fumble or a wild roughing the punter penalty (this is the least of these three to blame because even without the penalty Missouri would have had to score a touchdown and I'm not sure that would have happened). So if they win Friday, is this season progress? Honestly, I can't answer that until the offseason. Because the most important position on the field is still a question mark for next season and I don't know how much of the defense is coming back. Whether this season was a good building block is now almost entirely dependent on what happens next season. I don't walk out of this season saying I know that it's definitely on the right track. But I don't walk out of it saying I know it isn't. What I hoped was to come out of this season with a pretty good indication one way or the other. I don't feel like I've gotten it.