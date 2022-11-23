2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 46th Edition
Football season is finally here and there's only one place to get set for game day. Macadoodles does game day like nobody else. Get your crew ready to watch all the big games at Faurot with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Carnell75 asks: What are your new odds for us reaching 6 wins?What could occur in Friday's game that would make you feel good about this season?
GD: The odds are a little under 50%. Because I think Arkansas is more likely to win the game than Missouri, but it is a winnable game for Missouri.
As far as feeling good about this season, I've said over and over that my bar for progress was a winning season in the regular season. If they win on Friday, the difference between a winning regular season and what happened is either a missed chip shot, a fluky fumble or a wild roughing the punter penalty (this is the least of these three to blame because even without the penalty Missouri would have had to score a touchdown and I'm not sure that would have happened). So if they win Friday, is this season progress? Honestly, I can't answer that until the offseason. Because the most important position on the field is still a question mark for next season and I don't know how much of the defense is coming back. Whether this season was a good building block is now almost entirely dependent on what happens next season. I don't walk out of this season saying I know that it's definitely on the right track. But I don't walk out of it saying I know it isn't. What I hoped was to come out of this season with a pretty good indication one way or the other. I don't feel like I've gotten it.
wehrli_22 asks: Rhetorical question ... when is too much information too much? Is there any opinion that should be valued?In the recap of Saturday's game there was absolutely no pleasure. Missouri just about played a perfect game, even if the opposition was below par and there was nothing but a loud meh. The players do not need to be praised for an expected output, but it was a job well done.Regarding players seeking greener pastures ... who cares? Really? Players are gonna do what they want, should all Missouri fans be wringing their hands in apprehension that Luther Burden is going to be a Texas Longhorn in the future? I will not waste my holidays on such idle thought.
GD: I don't know if there was something in there that I was supposed to respond to or not. But I do hope you enjoy your holidays, regardless of what you're spending your thoughts on.
Money_22 asks: What if Cook comes back? Is he the starter? In regards to the Macon saga, what have you heard? If anything? I know we don't see or know everything. But with the new landscape of how to recruit kids to your school and to keep recruiting them to stay, what has that been like for the coaches if you've gotten any insight?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news