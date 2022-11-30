2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 47th Edition
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
There's still a little bit of football left and there's only one place to get set for game day. Macadoodles does game day like nobody else. Get your crew ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
KCTiger05 asks: We’ve discussed Mizzou’s portal losses extensively & Will continue to do so. Now, what do you see as their strategy in terms of recruitment from the portal? Any specific names you hear they may target once it’s official? If not players, certain position groups?
UncleBuck44 asks: Which players currently in the portal do you see Mizzou going after? I know it doesn’t officially open until the 5th but it seems like there’s already a lot of players who have announced their intent to transfer
GD: We have a list of known portal offers going here. Those are the only players we know Mizzou is going after. It's too early for me to start speculating on individual names. Here is what I believe Missouri needs to find in the portal:
A running back, a tight end (maybe two), a wide receiver, a couple of offensive linemen, a cornerback or two and as many defensive ends as possible. The wild card is quarterback. I think Missouri will look around. I do not have a feel for how heavily it will pursue one or whether it will go after a potential starter or more of a roster insurance body.
I_Hate_the_Cornhuskers asks: I'm exhausted and its only Tuesday, how are fans going to make it to spring ball?
GD: Spring ball???? I'm worried about Christmas. There are still basketball games against Kansas and Illinois before then too.
Buckfever07 asks: Are there any limits or time frames when NIL deals can be made? Can they be made in season or is that frowned upon by coaches? I know they can’t be performance based, but then how do you compensate breakout players like Lovett? It’s like Burden was top draft pick and got paid. Lovett had breakout season like some predicted, but can’t assume he’d become a star. It’s almost like to keep him happy he should have gotten some mid-season NIL just like a pro player (or HCED for that reason) got an extension or new contract.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news