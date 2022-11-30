GD: We have a list of known portal offers going here. Those are the only players we know Mizzou is going after. It's too early for me to start speculating on individual names. Here is what I believe Missouri needs to find in the portal:

A running back, a tight end (maybe two), a wide receiver, a couple of offensive linemen, a cornerback or two and as many defensive ends as possible. The wild card is quarterback. I think Missouri will look around. I do not have a feel for how heavily it will pursue one or whether it will go after a potential starter or more of a roster insurance body.