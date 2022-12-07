2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 48th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Sam Bankman-Fried asks: Drink looking at QB's in the portal...what does this say about Sam Horn? Horn a transfer risk if Drink brings in a QB?
GD: First of all, I'd be shocked if Horn transferred.
At this point we don't really know. It could mean something. It could mean nothing. It most definitely does not mean anyone at Missouri has given up on Horn. It definitely could mean that they don't know for sure if he's ready to be the guy to take over next year. And that would make sense. It would be tough to see how they could know that considering he played one series in a game. Yes, I know they've seen him in practice, but like every coach says, you don't really know what you have in a quarterback until you see him in a game. Given that they've barely seen him in a game, I don't know how they could be certain he's ready to be a starting quarterback in the SEC next season. I really don't think it says much more than that if the Tigers go after a transfer. And while I think they will, other than Tony Muskett from Monmouth, we aren't sure they are. There's been some speculation. There's been some assuming. But we don't have any actual evidence Missouri is pursuing a quarterback to this point. If it does, will it be a guy that's a likely starter or will it be more of a guy that would be brought in to have a true competition with Horn and Brady Cook? That's an important distinction too. Obviously you go get the best guy you can get, but if they take a guy like Muskett without really going after some of the bigger names available, it might tell you there's a little more immediate optimism in the position than if they go hard after multiple bigger names like they did last season.
Short version: It could mean something, but it doesn't have to mean something.
samgiroux42 asks: How to you think the basketball team will do over the next 6 game stretch? Is 3-3 a win?
GD: Here are the next six:
vs No. 6 Kansas, at UCF (neutral site, but not really), No. 17 Illinois, vs No. 6 Kentucky, at No. 9 Arkansas, vs Vanderbilt
3-3 is a definite win there. 2-4 isn't all that bad honestly. Even if you were to lose to Kansas, Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas, I know that's not going to make anybody real happy, but as far as a resume goes, it's not that bad. Your schedule is strengthened simply by playing those games. Eventually you'll have to win one or two like that, but losing all four of those wouldn't be a sign you absolutely can't make a run at the NCAA Tournament or anything. If you win two of those four, I'll start thinking this IS a tournament team rather than just that it could be.
tigerfever00 asks: Barry Odom to UNLV. Pretty tough job historically. Were you surprised he didn’t get the Tulsa job? Is Derek Dooley boarding a plane to Vegas as I type this?
