GD: First of all, I'd be shocked if Horn transferred.

At this point we don't really know. It could mean something. It could mean nothing. It most definitely does not mean anyone at Missouri has given up on Horn. It definitely could mean that they don't know for sure if he's ready to be the guy to take over next year. And that would make sense. It would be tough to see how they could know that considering he played one series in a game. Yes, I know they've seen him in practice, but like every coach says, you don't really know what you have in a quarterback until you see him in a game. Given that they've barely seen him in a game, I don't know how they could be certain he's ready to be a starting quarterback in the SEC next season. I really don't think it says much more than that if the Tigers go after a transfer. And while I think they will, other than Tony Muskett from Monmouth, we aren't sure they are. There's been some speculation. There's been some assuming. But we don't have any actual evidence Missouri is pursuing a quarterback to this point. If it does, will it be a guy that's a likely starter or will it be more of a guy that would be brought in to have a true competition with Horn and Brady Cook? That's an important distinction too. Obviously you go get the best guy you can get, but if they take a guy like Muskett without really going after some of the bigger names available, it might tell you there's a little more immediate optimism in the position than if they go hard after multiple bigger names like they did last season.

Short version: It could mean something, but it doesn't have to mean something.