2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 49th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
cluvisme737 asks: So if players that enter the portal are not picked, they forfeit their college education, well for free anyway, is that correct. Also at the end of this cycle anyway you could post a column on how many players out of the over 1k to enter did not get picked up.
GD: There are national people who keep track of those numbers. I don't really have any way to know because I don't have access to the portal. But the numbers are out there. Bottom line, yes, there are players risking not having a scholarship to play somewhere. I think last year somewhere around half of them found a new school.
timgrace98 asks: So is it as simple as Sliding Burden into the Lovett role and Wease Jr goes into Burden's old role? Seems like a fit for both. TD Luther now gets the yards along with the TD's and Wease Jr is the second option.
GD: It makes sense to me and I think that's the goal, but until we talk to Eli Drinkwitz, we don't really know the plan.
Mizzoucards16 asks: With the current transfer portal, in your mind what would be an ideal transfer portal haul?
Swaggy G asks: What are the biggest holes still left on the roster that the staff wants to fill in the portal? Seems like OL, TE and DE if I'm reading the tea leaves correctly. Maybe QB for the CC guy or Leary?
