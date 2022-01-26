2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 4th Edition

GD: My son and I actually talked about this very question on the way out of Arrowhead on Sunday night. We were lucky enough to be at both of them. We decided the wild card game was better because it was 30 years of pent up frustration released in one night. And it was the best baseball game I've ever seen (yes, I know, Game 6 of the 2011 World Series, and if that was my team, that would be my answer too). Sunday night was the best football game I've ever seen. And if the Chiefs hadn't been to the last two Super Bowls, that might be my answer. But if they hadn't gone 44 yards in 13 seconds and forced overtime, I would have been disappointed, but not devastated. Because I've seen them win a Super Bowl and make another in the last two years. With the wild card game, it was the first time my team had been in the playoffs in 29 years and if they'd lost that game, it wouldn't really have felt like they'd even been in the playoffs. And I don't know if the rest of 2014 and 2015 happen without the win in that game. So in hindsight, the wild card game was better, but the question is kind of like asking which one of your kids you love the most.