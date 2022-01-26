2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 4th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
rmotigers asks: Which game was better? 2014 Oakland vs Royals Wild card game or 2022 Bills/Chiefs Wild card game.
GD: My son and I actually talked about this very question on the way out of Arrowhead on Sunday night. We were lucky enough to be at both of them. We decided the wild card game was better because it was 30 years of pent up frustration released in one night. And it was the best baseball game I've ever seen (yes, I know, Game 6 of the 2011 World Series, and if that was my team, that would be my answer too). Sunday night was the best football game I've ever seen. And if the Chiefs hadn't been to the last two Super Bowls, that might be my answer. But if they hadn't gone 44 yards in 13 seconds and forced overtime, I would have been disappointed, but not devastated. Because I've seen them win a Super Bowl and make another in the last two years. With the wild card game, it was the first time my team had been in the playoffs in 29 years and if they'd lost that game, it wouldn't really have felt like they'd even been in the playoffs. And I don't know if the rest of 2014 and 2015 happen without the win in that game. So in hindsight, the wild card game was better, but the question is kind of like asking which one of your kids you love the most.
mexicojoe asks: Your assessment of Mecole Hardman
GD: Ultra-talented player who has really started to figure things out in the last couple of months and has taken the Chiefs offense to another level. I don't think he's a true straight up No. 2 wide receiver, but he's a guy that Andy Reid can do a lot of things with. Midseason, I was ready for the Chiefs to move on. Now I want them to draft a No. 2 receiver and keep him around as a Swiss Army knife.
wehrli_22 asks: How does choosing Jackson State affect the chances of being a high draft choice into the NFL for Travis Hunter and Kevin Coleman? There are players picked from small schools every year, but in the later rounds. In college, Hunter and Coleman will be competing against players with inferior measurable numbers. Does the competition adversely impact their draft status?
