2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 5th Edition
There's only one place to get set for game day. Macadoodles does game day like nobody else. Get your crew ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
wehrli_22 asks: I believe the recent string of incoming portal transfers make Missouri if not a stronger team, at least a deeper defensive team. I also believe, as fans we have yet to see a dynamic offensive game plan from Drink, most likely because he did not have the type of players he needed. Do you see better and more entertaining game days on the horizon?
GD: Missouri has landed two top 20 recruiting classes in a row. The additions through the transfer portal appear to me, overall, to be an upgrade. I am not one of those who looks at the 2022 schedule and sees a murderer's row. I believe, if Drinkwitz is as good as Missouri fans want to believe he is right now, the minimum acceptable 2022 season is 7-5. Tangible progress needs to be shown. Approximately 80% of the roster will be players Drinkwitz chose to sign next season. That's enough to be at the point where the blame doesn't go on the last guy. Now, a lot of that talent is obviously going to still be in its first or second year of college football, which is why I'm saying 7-5 would be fine and would be progress. I don't think demanding a ten-win season is logical. But I don't think saying you expect a winning record in year three is unfair by any means either. I'm not going to say that hope is lost if Missouri doesn't get there, but to feel good about the direction things are going, that's my bar for next year.
rmotigers asks: Which professional sport is it easier to build a championship team? Which is the hardest?
GD: Basketball is obviously the easiest. Only five guys play at a time. The roster only has 15. Get a superstar, add another one in free agency and have a third really good player and you're there. Also, half the league makes the playoffs. Cleveland and Golden State and Milwaukee have won titles in the last few years. Every team has access to the title if it makes the right moves.
I don't follow hockey. I'm not nearly educated enough about the sport or anything about it to include it in the discussion. So for me, the which is the hardest question comes down to football and baseball. And I still think because of the financial differences among teams (yes, I know there's a luxury tax and just buying the best team is less common than it used to be) baseball is a little harder. There have been small market teams that have done it so it's obviously not impossible, but you have to get just about everything right if you're going to do it. The Royals were probably the worst team in Major League Baseball from 1994-2011 or so. There was only one season in there where they had any chance at even making the playoffs. They had to be right on a handful of top draft picks, then trade away a Cy Young winner and be right, then trade for James Shields and Johnny Cueto and Ben Zobrist...to get to two and win one. And they've gone back to being awful. Add in the fact there's more projection because even your best draft pick isn't likely actually playing for you for at least two years and I think baseball is probably the toughest.
swmotiger asks: As unbiased as you can possibly be, which was the more heartbreaking loss this playoffs: The Bills loss in the Divisional Round, or the Chiefs in the Championship game?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news