2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 5th Edition

GD : Missouri has landed two top 20 recruiting classes in a row. The additions through the transfer portal appear to me, overall, to be an upgrade. I am not one of those who looks at the 2022 schedule and sees a murderer's row. I believe, if Drinkwitz is as good as Missouri fans want to believe he is right now, the minimum acceptable 2022 season is 7-5. Tangible progress needs to be shown. Approximately 80% of the roster will be players Drinkwitz chose to sign next season. That's enough to be at the point where the blame doesn't go on the last guy. Now, a lot of that talent is obviously going to still be in its first or second year of college football, which is why I'm saying 7-5 would be fine and would be progress. I don't think demanding a ten-win season is logical. But I don't think saying you expect a winning record in year three is unfair by any means either. I'm not going to say that hope is lost if Missouri doesn't get there, but to feel good about the direction things are going, that's my bar for next year.

GD: Basketball is obviously the easiest. Only five guys play at a time. The roster only has 15. Get a superstar, add another one in free agency and have a third really good player and you're there. Also, half the league makes the playoffs. Cleveland and Golden State and Milwaukee have won titles in the last few years. Every team has access to the title if it makes the right moves.

I don't follow hockey. I'm not nearly educated enough about the sport or anything about it to include it in the discussion. So for me, the which is the hardest question comes down to football and baseball. And I still think because of the financial differences among teams (yes, I know there's a luxury tax and just buying the best team is less common than it used to be) baseball is a little harder. There have been small market teams that have done it so it's obviously not impossible, but you have to get just about everything right if you're going to do it. The Royals were probably the worst team in Major League Baseball from 1994-2011 or so. There was only one season in there where they had any chance at even making the playoffs. They had to be right on a handful of top draft picks, then trade away a Cy Young winner and be right, then trade for James Shields and Johnny Cueto and Ben Zobrist...to get to two and win one. And they've gone back to being awful. Add in the fact there's more projection because even your best draft pick isn't likely actually playing for you for at least two years and I think baseball is probably the toughest.