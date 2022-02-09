2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 6th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
MASTER007 asks: If you could cater any meals from any US restaurant and have them come to your house, what is your Super Bowl spread?
GD: This is really just asking the best restaurants because good food is good food no matter what's on TV. I'm starting with shrimp cocktail from St. Elmo's in Indianapolis and wings from CJ's. It may be ridiculous, but I've had wings a lot of places, including Buffalo, and none are any better than CJ's. For the main course I want a whole lot of Kansas City barbecue. All different kinds of meats from all different places and beans from Jack Stack. The drinks are a mix of Logboat and Boulevard. I'm biased toward the local stuff that I know.
coachpadg asks: Did Aidan Shaw get any kind of NIL deal?along the same lines, has Cuonzo tried to set up any NIL deals for his recruits or current players that you are aware of?
GD: It's possible Shaw will have some deals once he is enrolled in classes at Missouri and on campus. Obviously he doesn't now because that wouldn't be kosher and we all know everyone is doing their level best to follow every rule associated with NIL.
Truthfully, I don't know if he has a deal. There are a lot of NIL deals we have no idea about because they aren't being tweeted about and shared on social media. There are far more kids at Mizzou getting something than have been publicly reported. I'm sure that's true everywhere. I would imagine some of the basketball players have deals of some sort, but I really don't know for sure.
Barry Throat-Em asks: Do you think Mizzou fans will see a March madness bid or an 8+ win season first
