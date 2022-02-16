2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 7th Edition

GD: I think there is a lot less movement in college basketball coaching than there is in football. Part of it is that there are just fewer jobs. You're talking about three full-time assistants on a staff versus ten. That also means there's a little less upward mobility within staffs. Yes, there is technically a pecking order of lead assistant, third assistant, whatever. But there's not really an equivalent to offensive or defensive coordinator on a basketball staff. So I think they move less.

As far as Martin's staff, I've legitimately never seen more than about 30 minutes of a practice so it's not fair of me to pretend to be qualified to break down their strengths and their weaknesses. The recruiting hasn't been good enough. Whether that's the assistants or the head coach, who knows? But in hoops, the recruiting is generally attributed a little more to the head coach than it is in football.