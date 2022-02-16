2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 7th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
CamKCMIZ asks: Do basketball coaching staffs generally stay together as a unit longer than football staffs? Obviously there are less coaches in CBB, but we've seen Drink and even Odom hire assistants that moved for promotions elsewhere or were sought after and took lateral moves to bigger programs. What does it say about Cuonzo's staff that nobody is coming calling for them? Which member of his staff is considered a top notch recruiter, like we hear guys talked about on the football side?
GD: I think there is a lot less movement in college basketball coaching than there is in football. Part of it is that there are just fewer jobs. You're talking about three full-time assistants on a staff versus ten. That also means there's a little less upward mobility within staffs. Yes, there is technically a pecking order of lead assistant, third assistant, whatever. But there's not really an equivalent to offensive or defensive coordinator on a basketball staff. So I think they move less.
As far as Martin's staff, I've legitimately never seen more than about 30 minutes of a practice so it's not fair of me to pretend to be qualified to break down their strengths and their weaknesses. The recruiting hasn't been good enough. Whether that's the assistants or the head coach, who knows? But in hoops, the recruiting is generally attributed a little more to the head coach than it is in football.
Schlitty27 asks: Will Cuonzo Martin be the head coach at Mizzou next year?
GD: Maybe. I'm not trying to be a smartass (well maybe a little) but the truth is it does me absolutely no good to make a prediction on that.
TigerinCincy asks: What's the best sports play - that you have seen in person? I know that you are less of a "fan" than most because of your profession, but do you think that seeing games in person is better than watching on TV with a group?
