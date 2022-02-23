2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 8th Edition

GD: You've basically got it. If you're .500 in one of the major leagues, you're almost always going to get in. Which makes it slightly tougher than qualifying for a bowl game (you can go 2-6 in conference play and make a bowl game if you've scheduled right in the non-conference). But I don't think the gap is as big as people think.

Of the 68 teams that made last year's NCAA Tournament, exactly half were from the "Power Five" conferences. That means 34 of the 65 teams (52.3%) made the NCAA Tournament. In football, there are 64 Power Five teams (Notre Dame is in the ACC in basketball, but not football). Of those, 42 (65.6%).qualified for a bowl game. So it's about 20% more difficult to make the NCAA Tournament than it is to make a bowl game. Making the NCAA Tournament as a Power Five team is the equivalent of a 7-5 or maybe 8-4 season in college football. Decent, not great.

As to your actual question, it can be both a big accomplishment and just a better than average season. Making the tournament shouldn't be scoffed at because the difference in college hoops and college football is that if you make the tournament you have a chance to win the whole thing. Theoretically, the 68th team in has the same opportunity to win the whole thing as the top overall seed. So to get a chance at a title, you simply have to be in the top half of Power Five teams in the country. In football, you have to be in the top six percent. Missouri has never made the tournament more than five years in a row. The Tigers did have a stretch where they made nine in ten years between 1985 and 1995, but it's not a God-given program right. Mizzou has been just twice in the last nine seasons barring a miracle run at the SEC Tournament in two weeks. So it's an accomplishment, but it's also fair to want more. Making it is decent...making it and being in a position to do something once you're there is the goal.