2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 9th Edition

GD: Jayden is the only one Missouri seems to have a shot with, so obviously Jayden. But if I'm not pandering to the audience, let's take a look.

JT Daniels: 63.8 completion percentage, 4840 yards, 32 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, 142.5 rating in 21 games

Jayden Daniels: 62.4 completion percentage, 6025 yards, 32 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 143.4 rating in 29 games

So the numbers are very, very similar. But Jayden Daniels has run for 1,288 yards while JT has run for minus-244. Add in the fact that Jayden has been surrounded by less talent than JT and I'll take Jayden.