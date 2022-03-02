2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 9th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
tigerfever00 asks: Better college QB…Jayden Daniels or JT Daniels?
GD: Jayden is the only one Missouri seems to have a shot with, so obviously Jayden. But if I'm not pandering to the audience, let's take a look.
JT Daniels: 63.8 completion percentage, 4840 yards, 32 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, 142.5 rating in 21 games
Jayden Daniels: 62.4 completion percentage, 6025 yards, 32 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 143.4 rating in 29 games
So the numbers are very, very similar. But Jayden Daniels has run for 1,288 yards while JT has run for minus-244. Add in the fact that Jayden has been surrounded by less talent than JT and I'll take Jayden.
Carnell75 asks: I was branching out with my sports consumption this weekend and decided Haley Franks is a baller... The WBB team seem to have the tools for success.. Does the team need a different voice to get consistency, or are they a player or two away?
GD: After beating Florida, the women should make the tournament. That's the goal for this program. In 1982, Mizzou made the Sweet 16 in the first ever women's NCAA Tournament under Joann Rutherford. Since then, the Tigers have made the Sweet 16 exactly one time, in 2001, when Cindy Stein's team pulled back to back upsets over 7 seed Wisconsin and 2 seed Georgia. Mizzou made the first five NCAA Tournaments and has made just nine in the last 36 years, assuming they get in this week. Four of those came consecutively when being led by Sophie Cunningham, the best player in program history. So this year is the bar for Missouri. It's about what this program has shown it is. It's okay to want better, and to do that, you'll need more talent, but it's not realistic to expect better.
jrl3m8 asks: I'm not asking if Cuonzo should be fired. I won't even ask you to include this season in your assessment. But in the four full seasons prior, would you say that Cuonzo has failed to reach what you had originally laid out as his floor? Didn't you say best case you're winning about 24 and maybe make a run at the Sweet 16, worst case you win about 18 and are annually on the bubble?
