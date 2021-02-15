PowerMizzou - 2023 introduction: Carl Cherenfant

2023 introduction: Carl Cherenfant
MONTVERDE. Fla. -- Young as he is, Carl Cherenfant isn’t exactly an unknown. The class-of-2023 guard holds offers from LSU and Western Kentucky and is finding his way on to the radars of college coaches all over the country. The 6-foot-4 Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Calvary Christian star recently posted 15 points and five rebounds in a game against a Sunrise Christian team loaded with Division-I talent. Today, we have a look at what Cherenfant brings to the table, examine what he may become down the road and provide a snapshot of his recruitment as it stands today.
IN HIS WORDS
ON HIS RECENT LSU OFFER
"I talk to coach Will Wade and I watch them play on TV and stuff. It’s a great program and I really like the guard play, That’s what stands out to me."
ON HOW HE FITS WITH LSU
"I’m a get-downhill guard. I’m physical and can go under a screen. I just feel like I fit the way they use the guards."
ON WESTERN KENTUCKY
"I talk to the assistant coach there and they are just pitching me still. They’ve been pitching me since I was in eighth grade. They were my first offer. I think it’s cool that they saw it in me early."
ON OTHER SCHOOLS SHOWING INTEREST
"Missouri, Memphis Florida Georgia, Iowa State, Miami and a couple others."
ON WHICH OFFER MIGHT BE NEXT
"Closest is probably Missouri. Maybe Georgia, too, but I think Missouri is closer."
ON MIZZOU
"I’ve actually been watching a lot of their games lately because I’m interested. The guard play is great. The coaches think the style they play fits me. I think Coach [Cuonzo] Martin. I actually know one of the assistants that used to coach there, and he thinks Missouri fits me."
ON UGA
“I talk to the assistant coach and I like him. I want to learn more. Them having Anthony Edwards is cool because we do a few of the same things and they developed him obviously, so I like that.”
COACH’S CORNER:
“I think what makes him special off the court is his work ethic outside of practice. He watches a lot of college and NBA games. He’s a student of the game. He’s consistently working on his jump shot and very unselfish. He gave up his starting spot for an ESPN game and playoffs to give a certain kid confidence. On the court, he has a great mid range game and the ability to get to the rim. He’s shown he Can guard the 1-3 on a high level.” -- Calvary Christian High School coach Cilk McSweeney
RIVALS REACTION: It’s much too early to venture any sort of guess on where Cherenfant may land because there are certainly more offers in his future. LSU getting in early may pay off in the end, but there’s no way of telling at this juncture. How he develops in the year ahead will determine the direction of his recruitment. He has some really special tools but needs to become a better long-range shooter among other things. Cherenfant is definitely one to watch.