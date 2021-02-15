PowerMizzou - 2023 introduction: Carl Cherenfant

MONTVERDE. Fla. -- Young as he is, Carl Cherenfant isn’t exactly an unknown. The class-of-2023 guard holds offers from LSU and Western Kentucky and is finding his way on to the radars of college coaches all over the country. The 6-foot-4 Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Calvary Christian star recently posted 15 points and five rebounds in a game against a Sunrise Christian team loaded with Division-I talent. Today, we have a look at what Cherenfant brings to the table, examine what he may become down the road and provide a snapshot of his recruitment as it stands today.









IN HIS WORDS

ON HIS RECENT LSU OFFER

"I talk to coach Will Wade and I watch them play on TV and stuff. It’s a great program and I really like the guard play, That’s what stands out to me."





ON HOW HE FITS WITH LSU

"I’m a get-downhill guard. I’m physical and can go under a screen. I just feel like I fit the way they use the guards."





ON WESTERN KENTUCKY

"I talk to the assistant coach there and they are just pitching me still. They’ve been pitching me since I was in eighth grade. They were my first offer. I think it’s cool that they saw it in me early."





ON OTHER SCHOOLS SHOWING INTEREST

"Missouri, Memphis Florida Georgia, Iowa State, Miami and a couple others."





ON WHICH OFFER MIGHT BE NEXT

"Closest is probably Missouri. Maybe Georgia, too, but I think Missouri is closer."





ON MIZZOU

"I’ve actually been watching a lot of their games lately because I’m interested. The guard play is great. The coaches think the style they play fits me. I think Coach [Cuonzo] Martin. I actually know one of the assistants that used to coach there, and he thinks Missouri fits me."





ON UGA

“I talk to the assistant coach and I like him. I want to learn more. Them having Anthony Edwards is cool because we do a few of the same things and they developed him obviously, so I like that.”



