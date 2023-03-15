2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 10th Edition
Football season may be over, but who says tailgating has to end? Hoops is hitting the stretch run and Macadoodles does game day like nobody else. Get your crew ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. What's the ultimate game day? Your wedding day. Macadoodles has everything to make your wedding day special. Click on the image below to learn more.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
petiesarmy asks: @fan4mizzou made me watch Roadhouse which is hands down the worst movie I’ve ever seen. What’s the worst movie you’ve ever seen but will still watch over and over?I guess I said add a sports question, what jerseys will we wear on Thursday?
GD: Man, I can't think of a really bad movie I watch repeatedly. I'm sure there are some. But if I'm watching them over and over, I think they're good. Even if they're bad. But there aren't many movies I'll watch a ton. Here's the list of movies that, if I run across them on TV, I'm pretty much guaranteed to watch at least some of: Rocky IV, Remember the Titans, Tin Cup, Miracle, The Outsiders, Karate Kid, Pitch Perfect. So, yeah, Pitch Perfect probably qualifies. I'm gonna catch a lot of hell for that one.
On the second question, you'll be able to figure out which team is yours because they'll be the ones wearing jerseys that say Mizzou.
Carnell75 asks: I asked a question about Kobe a few months ago and feel that he has played himself into a draftable position this year. I think he could be a SF on someone's roster based on his play would you agree? This last part is a statement. I have enjoyed watching this team evolve and I have no idea if this is going to last more than two games, but I am extremely excited by what they accomplished so quickly.
GD: Kobe Brown has had a great year. I think he's probably played his way into a chance at the league. But I'm still not sure he's an NBA player. Look at what happened against Alabama. They took him away. He had six points. You know why? Alabama has pros. He'd see guys like that every night. In the league, Kobe is matched up with Brandon Miller. Who gets the better of that matchup? Maybe he makes a roster. But I'm not sure.
Mizam asks: What’s your favorite celebrity encounter gabe and what’s more exciting - March madness or a first date?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news