GD: Man, I can't think of a really bad movie I watch repeatedly. I'm sure there are some. But if I'm watching them over and over, I think they're good. Even if they're bad. But there aren't many movies I'll watch a ton. Here's the list of movies that, if I run across them on TV, I'm pretty much guaranteed to watch at least some of: Rocky IV, Remember the Titans, Tin Cup, Miracle, The Outsiders, Karate Kid, Pitch Perfect. So, yeah, Pitch Perfect probably qualifies. I'm gonna catch a lot of hell for that one.

On the second question, you'll be able to figure out which team is yours because they'll be the ones wearing jerseys that say Mizzou.