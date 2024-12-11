Full 2026 football schedule released

The full Missouri 2026 football schedule was released Wednesday and it's bringing a couple of changes from the past few years.





Here's the layout:

SEASON OPENER: Week 1 vs. Central Arkansas, Aug. 30

Week 2 vs. kansas, sept. 6

Week 3 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Sept. 13

SEC OPENER: Week 4 vs. South Carolina, Sept. 20

Week 5 vs. UMass, Sept 27

Week 6 bye

Week 7 vs. Alabama, Oct. 11

Week 8 at Auburn, Oct. 18



Week 9 at Vanderbilt, Oct. 25

Week 10 bye

Week 11 vs. Texas A&M, Nov. 8

Week 12 vs. Mississippi State, Nov. 15

Week 13 at Oklahoma, Nov. 22

Week 14 at Arkansas, Nov. 29





So the Tigers get the Gamecocks much earlier in the season when they open SEC play against a team other than Vanderbilt for the first time in what feels like forever. The Tigers also won't play anywhere but Faurot Field until Oct. 18. That's just astounding.

The Tigers get to play six games and spend seven weeks before hitting the road. But that means a long road trip as the Tigers will not be home for a matchup between Oct. 18 and Nov. 8.

The non-conference games weren't quite the expected days as Louisiana-Lafayette and UMass were both games scheduled for October before being moved up.

The opponents were already known in conference play and are just a home/away flip from this year's schedule.