2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 16th Edition
Get your team ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. What's the ultimate game day? Your wedding day. Macadoodles has everything to make your wedding day special. Click on the image below to learn more.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
MIZDPT15 asks: Are elite big men (PF/C in basketball and OL in football) in significantly lower supply than other positions? We know there are less as there are fewer enormous human beings, but it seems the transfer portal has really opened eyes to how many more options there are at other positions. I'm interested if you have any way to check into the numbers and success rates of these positions vs. others.
GD: Yes, there's a way to check the numbers and success rates. But not in the time it's going to take me to write this mailbag. Outside of quarterback, the toughest positions to recruit in college football are defensive tackle and offensive line. Like you said, there are just fewer people physically able to play that position. So the good ones are in overwhelmingly high demand. Especially in the transfer portal era. There are probably a few dozen teams who think they're one offensive or defensive lineman away from taking the next step next season. So when a kid like Emmanuel Pregnon from Wyoming goes into the portal, he picks up more than 20 offers in a heartbeat.
In the class of 2022, there were only 48 four-star offensive linemen in the country. They went to a total of 26 schools. Which means there were 104 schools that didn't sign a single four- or five-star offensive lineman last year, including 40 in the Power Five. Thirty-one of the 48 went to the following schools: Ohio State (3), Texas (6!), Georgia (3), Notre Dame (4), Alabama (2), LSU (2), Clemson (2), Oregon (2), Texas A&M (2), Oklahoma (2), Florida State (3). It's fair to call all of those schools recruiting bluebloods. That means for the rest of the country there were 17 blue-chip offensive line prospects. The only non-traditional powerhouse programs to sign more than one were Kentucky and Stanford, who each got two.
It's the age old story of college football: The rich get richer and everyone else has to do more with less.
wont_ya asks: We talk a lot about DRF and her early success, but it really seems like Choi was the first push to get the ball rolling for both athletics and research at the University. I like the energy around the University since he took over. But I don't really know much about him, tbh. What do you know about the guy? Is his approach to the job any different from past presidents like Tim Wolfe? Seems like he's much more public-facing
GD: I don't know that much about him. I've talked to him maybe four or five times. I know he's very involved with athletics, which can be a good or a bad thing. Some people think he's done an incredible job and is great to work for, others can't stand him. Pretty much like anyone else in a position of power.
firsttiger asks: What percentage, in your opinion, of players entering the transfer portal end up returning to the team they just left? Any difference between football and basketball players?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news