GD: Yes, there's a way to check the numbers and success rates. But not in the time it's going to take me to write this mailbag. Outside of quarterback, the toughest positions to recruit in college football are defensive tackle and offensive line. Like you said, there are just fewer people physically able to play that position. So the good ones are in overwhelmingly high demand. Especially in the transfer portal era. There are probably a few dozen teams who think they're one offensive or defensive lineman away from taking the next step next season. So when a kid like Emmanuel Pregnon from Wyoming goes into the portal, he picks up more than 20 offers in a heartbeat.

In the class of 2022, there were only 48 four-star offensive linemen in the country. They went to a total of 26 schools. Which means there were 104 schools that didn't sign a single four- or five-star offensive lineman last year, including 40 in the Power Five. Thirty-one of the 48 went to the following schools: Ohio State (3), Texas (6!), Georgia (3), Notre Dame (4), Alabama (2), LSU (2), Clemson (2), Oregon (2), Texas A&M (2), Oklahoma (2), Florida State (3). It's fair to call all of those schools recruiting bluebloods. That means for the rest of the country there were 17 blue-chip offensive line prospects. The only non-traditional powerhouse programs to sign more than one were Kentucky and Stanford, who each got two.

It's the age old story of college football: The rich get richer and everyone else has to do more with less.