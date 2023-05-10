GD: In basketball, I think Tyler Hansbrough is the clear answer. I legitimately think the entire history of Missouri basketball could be different. Maybe not. Maybe he comes here, Mizzou goes on probation, he leaves and everything's the same. But if Quin Snyder lands Hansbrough in 2005, maybe they're good enough that he keeps his job and who knows what happens from there? I don't think Hansbrough probably wins two national titles and goes down as one of the best players in college basketball history if he comes to Mizzou, but I think it significantly alters the way things go from that point forward for the program.

In football, Elliott is a good choice, but Missouri had good running backs at that time anyway. I'd probably go with Adrian Clayborn. If he signs in 2006, he's a sophomore on the 2007 team. Does one more pass rusher get them over the hump against Oklahoma? Then in 2008, he's lining up opposite Aldon Smith. Maybe the step back is a little bit smaller.