2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 18th Edition
Get your team ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
NWMOBearcat asks: We frequently agonize over players like Cleveland that Mizzou had a shot at but, doesn’t get. If you could pick a football and basketball player that we had a legitimate shot at that could’ve made a big impact on our program at the time? Hansbrough and Ezekiel Elliott come to mind for me.
GD: In basketball, I think Tyler Hansbrough is the clear answer. I legitimately think the entire history of Missouri basketball could be different. Maybe not. Maybe he comes here, Mizzou goes on probation, he leaves and everything's the same. But if Quin Snyder lands Hansbrough in 2005, maybe they're good enough that he keeps his job and who knows what happens from there? I don't think Hansbrough probably wins two national titles and goes down as one of the best players in college basketball history if he comes to Mizzou, but I think it significantly alters the way things go from that point forward for the program.
In football, Elliott is a good choice, but Missouri had good running backs at that time anyway. I'd probably go with Adrian Clayborn. If he signs in 2006, he's a sophomore on the 2007 team. Does one more pass rusher get them over the hump against Oklahoma? Then in 2008, he's lining up opposite Aldon Smith. Maybe the step back is a little bit smaller.
Jami9700 asks: 1. Got any plans for the summer?2. Is there a gambling problem in college athletics, and if so, how do you fix it?
GD: 1) Not really. Big trip is in September/October this year so the summer is going to be quiet.
2) I don't think there's a gambling problem. We've heard of two stories. Also, unless players or coaches are betting on their own team, what's the problem? Sports gambling is legal a lot of places now. If the kids are somewhere it's legal and they're old enough, what do I care if they're betting on sports? Doesn't bother me at at all.
MUValjean asks: Klieman, Drink, & Leipold. Now that we have them on record... which school made the best hire? Which one made the worst so far? Where do you see each in 5 years (what job, accomplishments, etc)Same exercise for Coach Prime, Lincoln Riley, Sarkisian?Last grouping... Tang, Gates, Todd Golden?
