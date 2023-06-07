It may not be a perfect analogy. I still don't know a lot of the details about the PGA/LIV deal and exactly what it means. But that's the closest I could come up with. Honestly, the situation in my first paragraph doesn't seem quite as farfetched as I wish it seemed.

GD : The only thing I can think of is the SEC and Big Ten going off and playing their own game, forming their own playoff, etc. The remaining teams bash them for two years, the SEC and Big Ten pound their chests and say "We're good enough by ourselves, we don't need you!" and then one side figures out it actually would be better with the other side and they get back together.

GD: Again, there's a whole bunch we don't know. I've never been one of these "F those guys, they took blood money" people. I'm not saying you're wrong if you were one of those people. But I think there's some questionable money involved with just about everything when you get to that amount of money. And as much as I'd like to say "I'd never take that money" the truth is, I've never had anybody wave $200 million in front of my face and it's a little disingenuous to pretend I wouldn't even think about it.

My issue is Jay Monahan. You spent a year and a half absolutely trashing them and yelling from your ivory tower about how they were everything wrong with the sport. And then you just....sold out. There's no other way to look at it. Again, the players that took the money, that's their prerogative and none of them sat around for 12 months and said "That's trash, they're terrible people and I'd never take it." Monahan did. And then he just changed his mind.

As a golf fan, actually, I think this is better. I want to see the best players play the best players. I don't want to see Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm win an event while Brooks Koepka is playing an exhibition in Tulsa. I want them all in the same place. That's the point is that the tour (whatever it's going to be called) will have all the best players playing together. And I'm just a golf fan. So I think in a few years, it will just be back to hey, this is the place where I can watch the best guys all play against each other. I'm sure there will be some golf fans who will give it up and not watch (just like a handful of the people that say NIL is going to make them quit college sports or players kneeling for the national anthem made them swear off the NFL). I won't be one of them. I've never watched sports with morals or politics or anything else in mind. I just like the games and the competition. And that's going to be better now than it was Monday.