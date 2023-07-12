GD: Every question like this needs a disclaimer. It's July 12. We haven't talked to Eli Drinkwitz or any of the coaches or players since early March. So to say what the feeling around the team is, we don't really know. Do we hear some things or check in with some people off the record now and again? Sure. But we're not getting any sort of regular updates or asking on a weekly basis who looks good in summer conditioning. We need time away from them and they need time away from us. I just want to get that out of the way to let people know that just because we aren't hearing someone's name right now doesn't mean they aren't doing well. The offseason happens mostly in secrecy.

As far as the offensive line, I think there should be optimism. You know you have Javon Foster at left tackle. Everything else is malleable. On our live show on Tuesday, I said that Cam'Ron Johnson might be the most important player on the team. They're putting him at center, but he's never been a center. The position was a problem for Mizzou last year. It's a hugely important position as it's one of only two players guaranteed to touch the ball on every offensive snap. If Johnson takes to it and he's good, the rest of the line can fall into place. If not, you're still going to have a bunch of question marks.

Let's assume Johnson is an upgrade over last year. You've got E.J. Ndoma-Ogar, Armand Membou and Xavier Delgado competing for guard spots. At right tackle you probably will see Marcellus Johnson, but Membou can play there and we've heard good things about Valen Erickson and Tristan Wilson for quite a while now. So Missouri has options, which it didn't really have last year. But I think it all revolves around counting on Johnson to pick up the center spot.