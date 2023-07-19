GD: So basically, if everything goes perfectly, what's the ceiling? I've said 10-2. Do I think it's likely that every question gets a positive answer and that every bounce goes Missouri's way? Not really. But if it does, I think the only game on the schedule that is still almost certainly a loss is Georgia (yes, I know what happened last year, but I think it hurts Missouri. Georgia isn't going to take that game lightly. They're going to be ready). Then outside of that, even assuming the best case scenario, Missouri probably loses another one somewhere. Absolute best case scenario is that the Tigers play their best game every single week. But that's not reality. Nobody does that (not even Georgia; again, see last year's game in Columbia). The difference between the best teams in college football and everyone else is that the best teams still usually win if they don't play their best because the talent gap is so big. That's not the case with Mizzou. They'll have to play their best to beat LSU and Tennessee, but they'll also have to play very well to beat Kentucky, South Carolina, Kansas State, etc. You're not winning any of those games with B- efforts. So the likelihood is that Missouri loses at least one of them. I think the pie in the sky best case scenario is 10-2, but I think the realistic ceiling is probably 9-3. Starting 5-0 would make me think 10-2 is at least more likely, but I still wouldn't pick them to finish better than 9-3 at that point unless I was seeing a team that was just steamrolling everyone.