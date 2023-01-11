GD: Under the current system, I don't think you really can. And let's be clear: The goal of the people running the sport isn't to increase parity. It's to make money. And they're doing that. So I don't think the powers that be are upset that the last eight national titles have been won by four teams or that the last 17 have been won by eight teams.

Anyway, the only way to really increase parity is to get rid of the amateurism part of it. Pay them. From the school. As employees. Allow them to form a union that can represent them. Put some financial restrictions on it. Because you can't tell a kid where he can or can't go to school. Yes, there are scholarship limits. And yes, the coach can recruit who he wants to and prioritize players. But if Nick Saban or Kirby Smart has 25 top 100 players who want to commit to him, he can take them all. And there is very little left for the rest of the country. Here's a quick list of where the committed top 100 players in the Class of 2023 are going:

Alabama 14

Georgia 9

Ohio State 8

Texas 8

Miami 6

Texas A&M 6

Tennessee 5

USC 5

Notre Dame 5

Clemson 5

LSU 4

Oregon 3

Penn State 2

Florida 2

Ole Miss 2

Auburn 2

UCLA

Florida State

Nebraska

Kansas State

Iowa State

Washington

The top three teams (which all finished in the top five this year) are getting 31 of the top 100 players. Eighty of the top 100 are going to 11 schools. The only two of those 11 that didn't finish in this year's top 25 are Miami and Texas A&M, which hardly failed to finish there because of a talent deficit. UCLA signed the nation's No. 4 player--but didn't sign anyone else in the top 100. The next-highest ranked player to go to a school outside of that top 11 was the No. 43 player who went to Ole Miss. We have to understand rankings aren't flawless. But the higher-ranked a kid is, the less likely he is to be a bust. So what we're doing is giving the top 42 players in the country to teams that are already mostly ahead of everyone else. And then everyone else has to catch up by taking players who theoretically are not as good.

Missouri's highest-ranked signee is Marvin Burks, who is at No. 198. Alabama signed 17 players who are ranked higher. Georgia signed 16. This is not unusual. As was proven this year, Missouri can still be better than those teams on a given Saturday as the Tigers led Georgia for 56 minutes. But to do it over the course of a season? It's virtually impossible. And the only way it changes is to spread out the talent pool. But without a draft or without limitations on how many elite players can go to a certain place (aka a salary cap), I don't really see how it changes. It's the equivalent of going on Chopped and having the host give you Spam, Jello, peanut butter and skim milk and giving your opponents prime rib, potatoes, caviar and all the spices they want. Then they tell you to make a better meal. I suppose it's possible. But it sure isn't likely.