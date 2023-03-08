GD: Two general statements to start: 1) Most people have a desire to be liked. 2) I assume most fanbases do the same thing.

But the only fanbase I deal with consistently is this one and Missouri fans do seem overly concerned with what other people think. I've been covering Mizzou for 20 years plus two in college. For all 22 of those years, Missouri has been in a conference that the fans are convinced has it out for them. All refs hate Missouri. Every national writer hates Missouri. We've actually reached the point this basketball season where computers hate Missouri.

Here's my opinion: Who cares what anybody else thinks? You like your team. It really doesn't matter if anyone else does. I get the idea that if you're nationally ranked or if someone writes a really nice story about you that's good publicity. But the best publicity is just winning. Win and you'll be relevant and talked about positively. The truth is, Mizzou hasn't done much winning in the last eight years. It's not that people hate Missouri; it's that Missouri hasn't done anything to make anyone like them. That's changed this basketball season. Missouri has done quite a bit to make people take notice. And they have. There have been national stories written about the job Dennis Gates has done. He's on multiple national coach of the year lists. He didn't win the SEC Coach of the Year. It's not because anybody hates him or disrespected Missouri; it's just because a few people had a different opinion.