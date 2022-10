Peyton Marshall took his official visit to Missouri over the weekend. He said it wasn’t at all what he expected — “it was better.”

Though he now plays for Kell High School in Marietta, Ga., Marshall is actually a native of St. Louis, where he lived until the age of 10. Though he’d never visited Columbia or seen Mizzou’s campus before this past weekend, he grew up knowing about the Tigers from what his cousins told him.