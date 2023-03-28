Keys, who has over 15 offers including from Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, goes over his visit with Missouri down below.

Mosley (Fla.) cornerback Cameron Keys was one of a handful of recruits who were in Columbia on the weekend of March 18th. The 6-foot, 160-pound prospect's visit came a month after the Tigers offered him.

- How was the visit and what stood out about it to you?

"It was cold. It was extremely cold and I didn't know it was going to be that cold, but the cold isn't a problem honestly though because you're going to have to play in cold weather. Also, that was the first time meeting coach Pogue and we just clicked. Coach Drinkwitz is cool and is a pretty genuine guy. I feel like it was all love. When I got there the team was practicing and I got to talk to him and he greeted me well. So, it was pretty cool and he's an all-around good guy."

- What did you take away from seeing the defense practice?

"I didn't see a lot, but the defense had a lot of energy. Everybody on the sideline was turning up when they made plays. The defensive line was going crazy. There was good communication between the safeties and cornerbacks, but that was pretty much it."

- What has the coaching staff said about what they value in you? Where do they see you helping out at?

"They both (Drinkwitz and Pogue) said I'm a pretty fast corner. I like to play press man and I'm aggressive and they said that could really help their defense in the SEC. Overall, I'm an aggressive corner and I can run that's really what they said."

- What are the main factors that you will consider when picking a school to commit to?

"Other than getting me into the league 一 academics is at the top because I want to have a good education, a good loving environment and coaches that want a great future for me and them. So, coaches that see the vision in me.

"I'm still thinking (about what to major in), but I'm thinking either sports medicine or business."

- Since your visit to Missouri, what other schools have you visited and what did you think of them?

"I just went to Tennessee on Thursday and I'm just coming back from a visit to Vanderbilt on Saturday. They were great visits and I really like those schools."

- What schools have been recruiting you the hardest?

"Vanderbilt and Missouri."

- What’s the timeline or window when you think you want to announce your commitment or at least a top 5?

"Anywhere between mid-April or the beginning of May."

- Is there a good chance Mizzou will be high in the rankings?

"Yes, Missouri is one of my top schools."

Last season, Keys had 26 tackles, nine pass deflections, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in nine games, according to MaxPreps.