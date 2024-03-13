Get your team ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. Click on the image below to learn more.

Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

ddh7b6 asks: What’s your best guess as of right now as to who returns from this year for the basketball team? “No point in guessing/no way of knowing” is not an answer.

GD: At this point, I'd bet on Tamar Bates and the three freshmen. It seems fairly obvious by the last few games of the year Curt Lewis probably won't be here. I don't see how you can bring Jesus Carralero-Martin back. It seems to me Aidan Shaw is likely headed somewhere else. I suppose you could see Mabor Majak or Kaleb Brown back again next year as long as they're willing to do it without a scholarship, but as far as players counting against the 13, I'd think it's Bates and the freshmen...though if you told me one of the freshmen didn't come back it wouldn't stun me.

JPauk asks: After seeing what Drink did to the football team in one season we know it can happen, but do you think it’s as easy in basketball to turn it around in one season considering everyone else has the same options and opportunities and Gates will be starting from such a deep hole?

GD: It's not as easy in basketball. It's far easier. The more players there are on the field/court at one time, the less influence any individual player has (except maybe a pitcher in baseball). One guy can't turn a football program around. One guy can go a long way toward turning a basketball program around. It still takes more than a year--even if it doesn't take as long as it used to--to turn a football program around. You can do basketball in one season. Look at Gates last year. Or South Carolina this year. Or Iowa State when TJ Oetzelberger came in. Turning around a football program is like getting a big old cruise ship headed the opposite direction. Basketball can turn more like a speedboat. You're never more than a year or two away from the NCAA Tournament in college basketball. You just have to execute the turn correctly.

Jjsinger1 asks: Do you see a point with the 12, or seemingly within a few years 14 team playoff, where teams in the SEC or Big 10 are assured of a playoff spot and treat the last week of the season like the NFL does week 18 and rest a bunch of key players? It would seem to me that an 11-0 team that already clinched a conference title game spot wouldn’t have much to play for anymore other than the pride of being undefeated

GD: I hadn't really thought of it, but yeah, that's certainly possible. If you're 11-0 headed into the last week of the season, why risk your starting quarterback getting hurt when that game won't matter? You can lose it and you're still getting in. You win the conference title game, you're still getting one of the four byes. There's absolutely no change to your season or your potential seeding. Why run your best players out there in Week 12 against, for example, Arkansas? Honestly, I could even see players sitting out conference title games. If you're playing in the SEC title game, you're almost certainly already in the playoff. I get the difference between a top four seed and not, but somebody will probably deem that difference not big enough. Let's say you've got a player who could play, but isn't fully healthy. The extra week rest might be more important than getting a top four seed. It's definitely going to change the calculus for players and teams late in the season.

KCTiger05 asks: Given the level of urgency to turn around the basketball team next year combined with our NIL set up, is it your opinion that Gates and Co. will spend whatever it takes to bring in top level transfer talent? What would that look like in your opinion?