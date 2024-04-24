GD: Not really, but it's not impossible. I think what happened is simple: Mun Choi is deliberate. Probably a bit beyond deliberate. When he's looking to fill a role there are going to be multiple rounds of interviews and it's going to take a while. I heard this four years ago when they hired DRF and I heard it again this time around. Add to that the fact that pretty much everyone reported in the days after Desiree Reed-Francois left that the process was not expected to move quickly and you got the nine-week search.

It's not a problem necessarily that it took nine weeks. It seems a little unnecessary and excessive to me, but I'm not the one in charge of making the hire to lead an athletic department that is doing nine figure revenue and expenses either. And I fully admit to being in charge of my own small business so I can operate on a timeline that doesn't include multiple levels of bureaucracy and red tape. To me, the timeline was a one-day story. Now we've moved on. Laird Veatch will have his press conference Friday and it's now about looking forward.