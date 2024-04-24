2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 17th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
dgrove10 asks: Do you believe the timing of the NEZ project reveal and the AD hire were connected at all? Could one have held up the other?
GD: Not really, but it's not impossible. I think what happened is simple: Mun Choi is deliberate. Probably a bit beyond deliberate. When he's looking to fill a role there are going to be multiple rounds of interviews and it's going to take a while. I heard this four years ago when they hired DRF and I heard it again this time around. Add to that the fact that pretty much everyone reported in the days after Desiree Reed-Francois left that the process was not expected to move quickly and you got the nine-week search.
It's not a problem necessarily that it took nine weeks. It seems a little unnecessary and excessive to me, but I'm not the one in charge of making the hire to lead an athletic department that is doing nine figure revenue and expenses either. And I fully admit to being in charge of my own small business so I can operate on a timeline that doesn't include multiple levels of bureaucracy and red tape. To me, the timeline was a one-day story. Now we've moved on. Laird Veatch will have his press conference Friday and it's now about looking forward.
showmejax asks: Laird’s FedEx deal at Memphis is interesting. Who would be on your shortlist for similar corporate NIL partnerships at Mizzou? Do you know if we have any inked today?
GD: I'm sure there are companies owned or operated by Mizzou grads that might make some sense here, but I don't know off the top of my head. That's not really my world. But I think Mizzou's NIL is doing quite well right now with more private donors than the deal at Memphis.
bmorrow23 asks: it appears that Gates can definitely recruit with the success in this year's portal, and the incoming freshman class. My question is once the kids get here, does he have a system in place? Pinkel had a system, Norm had a system, it appears that Drink has a system. Does Gates have a vision of a program he wants to run, or is it just recruit the best players and see what happens? He looks to have upgraded the roster significantly in terms of talent, but what "team" do you expect us to be?
