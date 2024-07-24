GD: I think it's a few things. Burden was first, so that made the hype a little bigger. And at that point, there was nothing on the field to get Mizzou fans excited, so recruiting wins were probably an even bigger deal. I think most of it is the position they play. Wide receivers are always going to get more attention than defensive ends for a variety of reasons. But it's also important to recognize that it's far easier to play early at wide receiver than it is defensive line. There was never a single question Burden would start the first game of his college career and likely have an instant impact. I don't expect Nwaneri to be a starter this season. It's the defensive line in the SEC. And finally, yes, I think Luther was a more finished product as a high school senior than Nwaneri was.