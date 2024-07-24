2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 29th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
JoshRandall asks: The LB3 hype train was way bigger than Williams Nwaneri hype currently is. Is it because Luther was the first to do it and come to mizzou as a 5 star, or is Nwaneri seen more as a raw player and needs work but the potential is every bit of a 5 star?
GD: I think it's a few things. Burden was first, so that made the hype a little bigger. And at that point, there was nothing on the field to get Mizzou fans excited, so recruiting wins were probably an even bigger deal. I think most of it is the position they play. Wide receivers are always going to get more attention than defensive ends for a variety of reasons. But it's also important to recognize that it's far easier to play early at wide receiver than it is defensive line. There was never a single question Burden would start the first game of his college career and likely have an instant impact. I don't expect Nwaneri to be a starter this season. It's the defensive line in the SEC. And finally, yes, I think Luther was a more finished product as a high school senior than Nwaneri was.
Jami9700 asks: How stoked are you that the Olympics are starting Friday. What events are you most looking forward to?
GD: I wouldn't use the word stoked. I'll watch some, especially the swimming. But I don't even know most of the athletes outside of swimming, basketball and a couple of the gymnasts. The Olympics just aren't the big deal they were when I was growing up. Olympic athletes were generational stars. I feel like that's less true now. Sure, Simone Biles is a huge deal and Katie Ledecky. But are there many others? I don't feel like there are. Like most sports as I get older, I'll watch if I'm around and I'll loosely pay attention but it's not something I'm setting my day around.
seventhchildfifthson asks: Weakest spot(s) on football team, position AND depth? Conversely, strongest?
