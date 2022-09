After a strong summer with Team Griffin on the EYBL circuit, Edmund (OK) point guard Antonio Barrett picked up an offer from Missouri in mid-July. Since then, he has kept in regular touch with Tigers' assistant Kyle Smithpeters.

"I have been talking to coach Smithpeters for a long time now," the 6-foot-5 Barrett said. "He calls me all the time."

That relationship led Barrett--who goes by T.O.--to take his first official visit to Mizzou this weekend.

"This was my first official visit," Barrett said. "Everything went well. It was a great experience."