The four-star receiver goes in-depth on his most recent trip to Missouri.

McClellan, the No. 164 prospect nationally and No. 5 in the state, remains a sought-after target not only by Mizzou but a number of other Power 5 teams including Arkansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Rivals 250 four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan out of Christian Brothers College in St. Louis (Mo.) just wrapped up his fourth visit at Mizzou over the weekend.

- His thoughts on the atmosphere of the Kansas-Missouri basketball game and what he thinks of the Mizzou fan base:

"The atmosphere was crazy. It was a sold-out game and it was a really loud game. The coaches loved it and the fans and student sections were into it, so it was a great game overall. I love the fans over there."

- What he learned from watching a Mizzou football practice:

"They practice really well actually. Everything was competitive with them, so that's what I really like. They were just bonding and going at it. I just didn't know they were that competitive. The way they were going at each other and things like that. So, I really love the atmosphere of how they're practicing and how they are really trying to make each other better. Iron sharpens iron."

- On his relationship with the Mizzou coaching staff and how they see McClellan in the offense:

"I love the coaching staff. I have a great connection with them. I talk to (wide receivers) coach (Jacob) Peeler all the time and I always talk to (head) coach (Eli) Drinkwitz all of the time. Just building that relationship, so I have a great connection with them. They see me being an overall player kind of like Luther (Burden III) is right now. They see me doing that and just trying to get me open in different situations."

- What will factor into his decision on what school to go to?

"Academics and the place. I want my family to come see me play. I'd love to get a great education from the school I'm at. I would say the coaching staff is next, just to make sure they're developing their players to get them into the league because that's where I want to go next. Last, I'll probably say the atmosphere like the fans and things like that."

- Other schools that are recruiting him hard besides Missouri:

"I'll probably say Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon 一 I talk to Oregon a lot, and then Texas A&M and LSU."

- When he will commit:

"I want to commit before the season starts. I'll probably drop a top 10 or top 12 probably in the springtime. Then in the summertime, I'll narrow it down again and probably commit before the start of the season."

The 6-foot-1 wideout helped lead CBC to its second straight state title and racked up all-state first-team honors after hauling in 61 catches, 1,103 yards and 18 total touchdowns (13 receiving).