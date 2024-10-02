PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYNUVFMEpCOVMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

2025 four-star DB Byron Baldwin decommits from Indiana

Ryan O'Bleness • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@ryanobleness

Things change quickly in recruiting. One day after reaffirming his commitment to Indiana, class of 2025 four-star defensive back Byron Baldwin announced his decommitment from the Hoosiers.

Baldwin revealed his decision to back off of his pledge from Indiana on Wednesday. He was IU's highest-rated commit in the 2025 class.

However, Baldwin tells Rivals that he will still consider Indiana. He still thinks the Hoosiers "have potential to be an amazing program," but he believes that it is in his best interest to open up his recruitment right now.

Indiana is off to a 5-0 start on the season and ranks in the top-25 in both the Associated Press Poll and the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Saint Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) standout committed to Indiana in April. After a strong camp and 7-on-7 circuit over the offseason, and now an impressive start to his senior season, Baldwin has seen an uptick in the number of schools entering his recruitment.

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Top 100

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker

Advertisement

Most notably, Baldwin took an official visit to Colorado during the weekend of Sept. 20, which followed an offer from the Buffaloes in early September.

He enjoyed his recent trip to Boulder, as Baldwin told Rivals that the visit was "very exciting" and that he got to "embrace the environment" during CU's thrilling overtime victory over Baylor.

He has also received recent offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Missouri and UCLA. Also worth mentioning, Alabama has been in contact, including as recently as two weeks ago.

Baldwin has well over 20 offers in his recruitment as of right now. He does not have an imminent timeline in mind for a final decision, but tells Rivals that many of the schools mentioned above are standing out right now: Colorado, Missouri, Penn State and UCLA. He also said he would consider visiting these schools in the future if the opportunity arises.

While the Hoosiers will still be in contention, the decommitment allows the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Baldwin to take a step back and consider all of his options.

Baldwin ranks as the No. 9 prospect in the state of Maryland and the No. 32 cornerback in the 2025 cycle. He has a chance to move up the rankings as well.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pc3NvdXJpLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy8yMDI1LWZvdXItc3Rhci1kYi1ieXJvbi1iYWxkd2luLWRlY29t bWl0cy1mcm9tLWluZGlhbmEiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZh ciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBz LmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2 ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZl cnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0v Y3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwp OwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0 MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pc3NvdXJpLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZu ZXdzJTJGMjAyNS1mb3VyLXN0YXItZGItYnlyb24tYmFsZHdpbi1kZWNvbW1p dHMtZnJvbS1pbmRpYW5hJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3Nf dWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcg LS0+CgoK