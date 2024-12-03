2025 RB Jamarion Morrow flips commitment from Mizzou to Texas A&M

Missouri lost its all-purpose back commit in the Class of 2025.
Four-star Jamarion Morrow -- who visited the Tigers on Nov. 9 -- flipped his verbal commitment to Texas A&M on Tuesday. Morrow pledged to Missouri in June but took an official visit to Georgia the weekend of Nov. 16 and unofficial visit to Texas A&M this past weekend.
"Texas A&M has always been in the picture," said Jamarion's father, Jarrett Morrow, on Monday. "We just, as a family, we had to come and observe to see what it would be like if we were to go there, what it would look like. Crowd-wise, energy-wise -- it's everything."
Jarrett was impressed by Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein, who coached Deuce Vaughn at Kansas State. During the official visit this past summer, Jarrett learned how Klein used Vaughn in different formations across the offense.
"That was something that always grabbed my attention," Jarrett said. "Jamarion has similar skill sets as Deuce Vaughn. He's just bigger. ... (Klein) had him at receiver, he had him everywhere, so I was like, 'Okay, this guy knows how to use someone with Jamarion's skill set.'"
Jamarion didn't announce any new offers after committing to the Tigers this past summer, but he did post official offer graphics to X (formerly Twitter) from Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri and Texas A&M in August.
The Tigers added two running backs to the 2025 class, prior to Jamarion's decommitment. Four-star Marquise Davis flipped from Kentucky on Sunday, and former Boise State pledge Brendon Haygood, a three-star, committed to Missouri on Tuesday.
Missouri entered Wednesday with ** commitments and the No. ** class in the Recruiting Team Rankings. Morrow became the sixth decommitment in the 2025 class for the Tigers, joining offensive lineman Julian Marks, who committed as a defensive lineman, wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, safety Dyllon Williams, defensive end Joshua Lewis and offensive lineman Lamont Rogers.