2025 RB Jamarion Morrow flips commitment from Mizzou to Texas A&M

Missouri lost its all-purpose back commit in the Class of 2025. Four-star Jamarion Morrow -- who visited the Tigers on Nov. 9 -- flipped his verbal commitment to Texas A&M on Tuesday. Morrow pledged to Missouri in June but took an official visit to Georgia the weekend of Nov. 16 and unofficial visit to Texas A&M this past weekend. "Texas A&M has always been in the picture," said Jamarion's father, Jarrett Morrow, on Monday. "We just, as a family, we had to come and observe to see what it would be like if we were to go there, what it would look like. Crowd-wise, energy-wise -- it's everything."

