2025 RB Marquise Davis flips commitment to Mizzou from Kentucky

Missouri closed out the weekend with its first "Flipmas" of 2024. The Tigers landed the verbal commitment of Marquise Davis, who took an official visit to Missouri this past weekend. The four-star running back previously committed to Kentucky in May. Davis, who Missouri also made a run at in the middle of the season, joined the program as the 16th current commit, moving the Tigers up six spots to No. 21 in the Recruiting Team Rankings for the Class of 2025.

The Tigers added their second running back commit in the current cycle, as Davis joined four-star all-purpose back Jamarion Morrow, who has explored other options with an official visit to Georgia and unofficial visit to Texas A&M in November. Missouri is also in on former Boise State commit Brendon Haygood, who also made an official visit to see the program this past weekend. Three-star JUCO all-purpose back Waymond Jordan, who initially planned to split this past weekend at Missouri and UCF, ended up not visiting Missouri and will likely not make up the trip, he told MizzouToday on Saturday. The Tigers want two running backs in the 2025 class, and with Davis in the fold, it'll come down to if Missouri can hold onto Morrow or land the pledge of Haygood on Tuesday.

Scouting Report