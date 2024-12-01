2025 RB Marquise Davis flips commitment to Mizzou from Kentucky

Missouri closed out the weekend with its first "Flipmas" of 2024.
The Tigers landed the verbal commitment of Marquise Davis, who took an official visit to Missouri this past weekend. The four-star running back previously committed to Kentucky in May.
Davis, who Missouri also made a run at in the middle of the season, joined the program as the 16th current commit, moving the Tigers up six spots to No. 21 in the Recruiting Team Rankings for the Class of 2025.
The Tigers added their second running back commit in the current cycle, as Davis joined four-star all-purpose back Jamarion Morrow, who has explored other options with an official visit to Georgia and unofficial visit to Texas A&M in November.
Missouri is also in on former Boise State commit Brendon Haygood, who also made an official visit to see the program this past weekend.
Three-star JUCO all-purpose back Waymond Jordan, who initially planned to split this past weekend at Missouri and UCF, ended up not visiting Missouri and will likely not make up the trip, he told MizzouToday on Saturday.
The Tigers want two running backs in the 2025 class, and with Davis in the fold, it'll come down to if Missouri can hold onto Morrow or land the pledge of Haygood on Tuesday.
Scouting Report
Greg Smith: "The Cleveland Heights star is a running back that can do a little bit of everything. That'll make him a very useful piece in the Tigers' offense. At 6-foot-1, 195-pounds, he's a physical runner that looks the part of a four-star running back.
The running back exploded onto the recruiting scene during his junior season. He was very productive as a junior racking up 2,228 rushing yards in 13 games with 8.8 yards per carry and 35 touchdowns.
He's also a two-way player for his high school and had 63 tackles showing that he's a physical player. He was at the Under Armour camp in Ohio where I was able to see him in person. Even though he told Rivals after the camp that he needed to work on his route running, he showed a good ability to create separation and catch the football in one-on-ones.
I also had a chance to see Davis play his season opening game in Michigan. He runs with good pad level and has good balance too. Davis was also able to show his pass catching ability by lining up in the slot too. Davis has the potential to be a three-down back in the SEC."