2025 WR DaMarion Fowlkes flips commitment to Mizzou from Pitt

Missouri rang in the regular season its second "Flipmas" on Monday.
The Tigers flipped the commitment of Pittsburgh wide receiver pledge DaMarion Fowlkes. A three-star wideout in the Class of 2025, Fowlkes announced an offer from Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and wide receiver coach Jacob Peeler at the start of his official visit Friday.
"Great atmosphere and great team!" Fowlkes wrote to MizzouToday after Saturday's win over Arkansas.
Fowlkes made a surprising late visit to Missouri, who hosted multiple other official visitors and flip targets in the final weekend of the regular season. The wide receiver verbally pledged to Pittsburgh in June, tabbing the Panthers his top program months before.
But Peeler had his eyes on Fowlkes since the start of the season, visiting the three-star in person in the past month.
"I was looking forward to Mizzou, man," Fowlkes said. "It's always good when you get a chance to go to an SEC school. That's different than all the other conferences, actually. ... I was excited to get up there and see what Mizzou has to offer."
Fowlkes totaled 1,247 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games his senior season at Montgomery Village (Md.) Good Counsel. He also shined on special teams, with 241 yards on 14 punt returns, addressing an area Missouri has struggled in.
"(Peeler) said he likes my character and how I like really carry myself on the field," Fowlkes said. "He liked how I don't really show my emotions on the field. I'm not a very emotional person when I'm on the field, and I don't show up my teammates in bad ways and stuff."
Fowlkes is currently the Tigers' third wide receiver commit, joining four-star Donovan Olugbode and three-star Shaun Terry. Missouri lost a wideout commit -- Jayvan Boggs -- in August and made runs at Michigan commit Jacob Washington and former North Carolina State commit Jamar Browder in the past two months.
"I would just say that I love the way the players and coaches bond with each other," said Fowlkes, who will enroll in the summer. "It's just a great atmosphere, and I'm excited to maybe be there."
Missouri is now up to 17 commits in the Class of 2025, as Fowlkes joined former Kentucky pledge Marquis Davis -- who flipped Sunday -- as the newest commit. The Tigers aren't done yet, with eyes now turned to three-star running back Brendon Haygood and three-star safeties Javion Butts and Julien Horton.