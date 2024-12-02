2025 WR DaMarion Fowlkes flips commitment to Mizzou from Pitt

Missouri rang in the regular season its second "Flipmas" on Monday. The Tigers flipped the commitment of Pittsburgh wide receiver pledge DaMarion Fowlkes. A three-star wideout in the Class of 2025, Fowlkes announced an offer from Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and wide receiver coach Jacob Peeler at the start of his official visit Friday. "Great atmosphere and great team!" Fowlkes wrote to MizzouToday after Saturday's win over Arkansas.

Fowlkes made a surprising late visit to Missouri, who hosted multiple other official visitors and flip targets in the final weekend of the regular season. The wide receiver verbally pledged to Pittsburgh in June, tabbing the Panthers his top program months before. But Peeler had his eyes on Fowlkes since the start of the season, visiting the three-star in person in the past month. "I was looking forward to Mizzou, man," Fowlkes said. "It's always good when you get a chance to go to an SEC school. That's different than all the other conferences, actually. ... I was excited to get up there and see what Mizzou has to offer."