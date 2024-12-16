2026 Chaminade CB Dekarai Weaver soaks in Mizzou visit

While Missouri hosted multiple targets from Arkansas in its season finale Nov. 30, the Tigers also got a few in-state recruits a look at the program.

St. Louis (Mo.) Chaminade cornerback Dekarai Weaver made his first unofficial visit to Missouri as a prospect, albeit not his first trip to Memorial Stadium. The 6-foot, 173-pound defensive back enjoyed every aspect of his opportunity to see the Tigers.

"The culture was amazing as always," said Weaver, who was invited to the game by assistant director of defensive player personnel Christian Heinz. "Everyone was very supportive of the Tigers and nice as well. It meant a lot to me to come watch the Tigers have an awesome win over Arkansas."