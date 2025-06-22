Mizzou lives up to 'must-visit' tag from 2026 LB Adam Balogoun-Ali

Rivals250 IOL Khalief Canty Jr. will announce his commitment between Michigan State and Missouri at Rivals Five-Star.
After visiting Missouri for the first time in January, four-star Monshun Sales still has the Tigers among his top teams.
Check back here throughout the day to get the latest on players' recruitments as they check in.
I took my camera out to Memorial Stadium to get some updated photos of the North End Zone construction site.
It’s Monday morning, so it’s time for me to let you all know what’s been on my mind for the past week.
