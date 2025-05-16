2026 defensive tackle Anthony Kennedy Jr. decommits from Mizzou

In the wake of defensive line coach Al Davis resigning early tonight, three-star defensive tackle Anthony Kennedy Jr. has decommitted from Missouri. Kennedy, a 6-foot-6, 334-pound tackle from Little Rock, Ark., had been heavily recruited by the Tigers since his freshman season of high school, visiting the Tigers in fall 2023 and receiving an offer in October 2023.

Kennedy took another unofficial visit in January 2024 and came to Columbia again in June and October before verbally committing in December. He took two more visits in 2025 after his commitment, but the three-star was already scheduled for visits to Arkansas and LSU in the coming month before his official visit to Columbia on June 20. Davis had been his primary recruiter, so the move was expected after Davis' resignation.

After the decommitment of three-star safety D'Montae Tims on Thursday, the Tigers' 2026 class is down to just four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar.