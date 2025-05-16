Al Davis steps down as Mizzou defensive line coach

Missouri saw the departure of a staffer Friday.

Defensive line coach Al Davis announced his departure from the program after taking over the role during the 2021 season.

"Today I accepted Coach Davis' resignation, as he is stepping away from our program," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "I want to thank him for his time with us and wish him the best moving forward."

Davis joined the Tiger coaching staff as a defensive analyst in 2021 and he was promoted to defensive line coach shortly after, specializing in work on the interior with defensive tackles.