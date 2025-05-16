Al Davis steps down as Mizzou defensive line coach

Missouri saw the departure of a staffer Friday.
Defensive line coach Al Davis announced his departure from the program after taking over the role during the 2021 season.
"Today I accepted Coach Davis' resignation, as he is stepping away from our program," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "I want to thank him for his time with us and wish him the best moving forward."
Davis joined the Tiger coaching staff as a defensive analyst in 2021 and he was promoted to defensive line coach shortly after, specializing in work on the interior with defensive tackles.
Defensive tackles coach David Blackwell will assume additional responsibilities with the defensive line, Missouri announced on social media.
"We are fortunate to have a veteran like David to be able to step in and fill any additional coaching needs we might have at that position," Drinkwitz said. "We're looking forward to a seamless transition as we continue preparations for the 2025 season."
Blackwell has been with the Tigers since joining the staff as an analyst in 2023 and moving to defensive tackles coach in 2024. Whether a direct hire will be made to replace Davis' exact position is unknown at this point.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.